Latvia Bans Rallies Near Soviet Monuments Ahead of 9 May Celebrations

The parliament has already adopted similar amendments to a law on the safety of mass concerts and festivals, prohibiting citizens from holding events near monuments to Soviet soldiers and demonstrating "Z" and "V" symbols, associated with the Russian military operation in Ukraine, in public space.Last November, Latvia banned the use of the St. George ribbons in public, a symbol of the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany. At the same time, every year on 16 March, a procession of SS legionnaires and their supporters takes place in Latvia’s capital Riga, displaying awards and symbols of the Nazis.

