LIVE: House of Commons Votes on New Probe Into BoJo Over Partygate
Situation in Ukraine
On 24 February, Russia launched a special military operation amid Kiev's ongoing shelling of the DPR and LPR. President Vladimir Putin stated that the op is meant to protect the people of Donbass, and its goal is the complete demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine.
Kremlin Slams Kiev's Threat to Bomb Crimean Bridge: It's Nothing But Announcement of Terror Attack
Kremlin Slams Kiev's Threat to Bomb Crimean Bridge: It's Nothing But Announcement of Terror Attack
Russia launched a special military operation to demilitarise and de-Nazify Ukraine on 24 February following calls from the Donetsk and Lugansk People's... 21.04.2022, Sputnik International
situation in ukraine
world
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has slammed Kiev's threat to bomb the Crimean Bridge as announcement of a terror attack.“Such a statement [about the potential bombing of the Crimean Bridge] is nothing but an announcement of a possible terrorist act; this is unacceptable”, Peskon emphasised.The Kremlin spokesman added that “there is, of course, a lot of evidence pertaining to the acts that are subject to legal verification and subsequent punishment”.Peskov spoke shortly after Alexey Danilov, head of Ukraine’s National Security and Defence Council, signalled Kiev’s intent to conduct a strike on the Crimean Bridge. He did not elaborate on whether the Ukrainian armed forces possessed weapons that would enable them to launch such a strike.That came as Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu stated on Thursday that Mariupol, the second-largest city of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), had been liberated from Ukrainian forces as part of Moscow’s ongoing special military operation in Ukraine.The operation to demilitarise and de-Nazify Ukraine was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on 24 February, following request for help from the DPR and the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) amid intensified shelling by the Ukrainian forces. According to the Russian Defence Ministry, the operation only targets Ukraine’s military infrastructure and civilians are not in danger.
Kremlin Slams Kiev's Threat to Bomb Crimean Bridge: It's Nothing But Announcement of Terror Attack

10:07 GMT 21.04.2022 (Updated: 11:02 GMT 21.04.2022)
A cargo ship blocks a passage under the arch of the Crimean bridge over Kerch Strait in Russia, November 25, 2018
Russia launched a special military operation to demilitarise and de-Nazify Ukraine on 24 February following calls from the Donetsk and Lugansk People's republics for protection against intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has slammed Kiev's threat to bomb the Crimean Bridge as announcement of a terror attack.
He told reporters on Thursday that “all the necessary security measures and precautions by the relevant service are being taken around the bridge and all strategic facilities”.
“Such a statement [about the potential bombing of the Crimean Bridge] is nothing but an announcement of a possible terrorist act; this is unacceptable”, Peskon emphasised.
The Kremlin spokesman added that “there is, of course, a lot of evidence pertaining to the acts that are subject to legal verification and subsequent punishment”.
Peskov spoke shortly after Alexey Danilov, head of Ukraine’s National Security and Defence Council, signalled Kiev’s intent to conduct a strike on the Crimean Bridge. He did not elaborate on whether the Ukrainian armed forces possessed weapons that would enable them to launch such a strike.
That came as Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu stated on Thursday that Mariupol, the second-largest city of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), had been liberated from Ukrainian forces as part of Moscow’s ongoing special military operation in Ukraine.
The operation to demilitarise and de-Nazify Ukraine was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on 24 February, following request for help from the DPR and the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) amid intensified shelling by the Ukrainian forces. According to the Russian Defence Ministry, the operation only targets Ukraine’s military infrastructure and civilians are not in danger.
