Israel Reports Another Missile Fired From Gaza Strip

TEL AVIV (Sputnik) - Another missile was fired toward Israeli facilities from the Gaza Strip, failing to cross the border and falling within the Palestinian... 21.04.2022, Sputnik International

A spokesperson for the Hamas movement, which is controlling the Gaza Strip, told Sputnik that these airstrikes would boost the Palestinian people's determination to continue the fight "against the Israeli occupation".Earlier in the day, the Israeli air force struck several military facilities of Palestinian groups in the Gaza Strip in response to a Palestinian missile attack hitting an underground complex used to produce rocket engines.The security situation in Israel has deteriorated in recent weeks. Since mid-March, 14 residents of the country have become victims of attacks, some of them designated terrorist. In recent days, violence and clashes have occurred in Jerusalem between Palestinians and the Israeli riot police.

