Hello Highways: Court Docs Show Britney Spears Cited For 'Unsafe Speed' Prior to Pregnancy Reveal
Hello Highways: Court Docs Show Britney Spears Cited For 'Unsafe Speed' Prior to Pregnancy Reveal
Amid the termination of Britney Spears' 13-year conservatorship last year, medical professionals reportedly outlined a list of concerns, including the pop...
britney spears
us
california highway patrol
california
conservatorship
tickets
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/05/1094487177_0:0:2969:1671_1920x0_80_0_0_d5a8a44f1b85c0d59ae7461e93b69029.jpg
Bad behaviors appear to be reappearing for Britney Spears, as it is now known that the “Toxic” singer was cited by California Highway Patrol (CHP) on March 10 for “unsafe speed for prevailing conditions,” according to court records. Spears’ speedometer reading was not included.Unless the 40-year-old pays the $541 ticket, a hearing will take place at Simi Valley Municipal Court on May 5. However, Spears would not be required to appear on her own behalf.In a since-deleted social media post, Spears revealed earlier this year that she felt “like a hopeless old woman” during her conservatorship because she was prohibited from operating a motor vehicle alone for 13 years.Spears’ also testified last summer that she was even blocked from riding alone with then-boyfriend Sam Asghari, who has since gotten engaged to the singer.Despite the stipulations, the “Oops!... I Did It Again” singer is no stranger to being pulled over by authorities in recent years.Just last year, Spears received a verbal warning and was let go by CHP after being clocked at 62 miles per hour in a 40-mph zone (~100 kilometers per hour in a 64-kph zone).Prior to that, Ventura County Sheriff’s Department cited Spears for speeding in June 2019. Spears was required to pay fees in addition to the original ticket cost after missing the first deadline, as well as her scheduled court appearance.With the 40-year-old now expecting a child with fiancé Sam Asghari, Spears is set to welcome her first child since giving birth to Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15, sons from her previous marriage to Kevin Federline.
britney spears, us, california highway patrol, california, conservatorship, tickets

Hello Highways: Court Docs Show Britney Spears Cited For 'Unsafe Speed' Prior to Pregnancy Reveal

02:25 GMT 21.04.2022
This April 12, 2018, file photo shows Britney Spears at the 29th annual GLAAD Media Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif
This April 12, 2018, file photo shows Britney Spears at the 29th annual GLAAD Media Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.04.2022
© AP Photo / Chris Pizzello
Evan Craighead
All materialsWrite to the author
Amid the termination of Britney Spears’ 13-year conservatorship last year, medical professionals reportedly outlined a list of concerns, including the pop star’s use of a motor vehicle. Per TMZ sources, Spears’ home should remain drug and alcohol-free, and she should take her medications, and attend regular therapy–as well as other appointments.
Bad behaviors appear to be reappearing for Britney Spears, as it is now known that the “Toxic” singer was cited by California Highway Patrol (CHP) on March 10 for “unsafe speed for prevailing conditions,” according to court records. Spears’ speedometer reading was not included.
Unless the 40-year-old pays the $541 ticket, a hearing will take place at Simi Valley Municipal Court on May 5. However, Spears would not be required to appear on her own behalf.
In a since-deleted social media post, Spears revealed earlier this year that she felt “like a hopeless old woman” during her conservatorship because she was prohibited from operating a motor vehicle alone for 13 years.
Spears’ also testified last summer that she was even blocked from riding alone with then-boyfriend Sam Asghari, who has since gotten engaged to the singer.
“All I want is to own my money for this and my boyfriend to drive me in his f**king car,” Spears testified.
Despite the stipulations, the “Oops!... I Did It Again” singer is no stranger to being pulled over by authorities in recent years.
Just last year, Spears received a verbal warning and was let go by CHP after being clocked at 62 miles per hour in a 40-mph zone (~100 kilometers per hour in a 64-kph zone).
Prior to that, Ventura County Sheriff’s Department cited Spears for speeding in June 2019. Spears was required to pay fees in addition to the original ticket cost after missing the first deadline, as well as her scheduled court appearance.
'It's Growing!': Britney Spears Announces She is Expecting Child With Beau Sam Asghari
11 April, 22:33 GMT
'It's Growing!': Britney Spears Announces She is Expecting Child With Beau Sam Asghari
11 April, 22:33 GMT
With the 40-year-old now expecting a child with fiancé Sam Asghari, Spears is set to welcome her first child since giving birth to Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15, sons from her previous marriage to Kevin Federline.
