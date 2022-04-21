https://sputniknews.com/20220421/former-honduran-president-juan-orlando-hernndez-extradited-to-us-on-drug-trafficking-charges-1094952495.html

Former Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernández Extradited to US on Drug Trafficking Charges

Former Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernández Extradited to US on Drug Trafficking Charges

Former Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernández boarded a plane to the United States in the custody of US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) agents on... 21.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-21T21:56+0000

2022-04-21T21:56+0000

2022-04-21T21:56+0000

juan orlando hernandez

honduras

extradition

us

drug trafficking

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/08/1082022502_0:112:2151:1321_1920x0_80_0_0_59a94e11be569a7fe533c15ff2f4c542.jpg

Hernandez faces three charges in the US: conspiracy to import and distribute drugs to the United States, using firearms in support of a drug trafficking conspiracy and conspiracy to use firearms in support of drug trafficking. He has denied any wrongdoing.Devis Leonel Rivera Maradiaga, a Honduran drug dealer and former leader of the Los Cachiros cartel, also claimed in an unrelated trial last year that he had repeatedly bribed the former head of state.The right-wing Hernandez took office in 2014, five years after a US-backed “constitutional coup” ousted President Manuel Zelaya for becoming too close to other leftist Latin American governments. Hernandez’s presidency continued the trend that began in 2009, with privatizations spreading through many social services, including even city governments. Meanwhile, a mass exodus of poor Hondurans, especially from the indigenous and LGBTQ communities, departed the country in droves, traveling northward in caravans to the United States.However, in other areas, Castro has tacked close to the wind, retaining Honduras’ relations with Taiwan after promising on the campaign trail to switch recognition of the Chinese government from Taipei to Beijing.In 2011, former Panamanian President Manuel Noriega was extradited from France to Panama to be jailed for his convictions for murder, corruption and embezzlement. Former Yugoslav President Solobdan Milosevic was extradited to The Hague in 2001 on accusations of war crimes, but died before his trial concluded. Former Chilean leader Augusto Pinochet was arrested in London in 1998 for crimes against humanity associated with his years of brutal military rule, but bizarrely had been charged by a Spanish magistrate, not a Chilean one, and the UK had no extradition request. He was released in 2000.

honduras

us

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

juan orlando hernandez, honduras, extradition, us, drug trafficking