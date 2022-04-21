https://sputniknews.com/20220421/erik-ten-hag-confirmed-as-new-man-utd-manager-starting-next-season-1094941766.html

Erik ten Hag Confirmed as New Man Utd Manager Starting Next Season

Erik ten Hag Confirmed as New Man Utd Manager Starting Next Season

Ever since the legendary Sir Alex Ferguson retired from Old Trafford in 2013, Man United have struggled to even compete in Europe and England's top football... 21.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-21T13:10+0000

2022-04-21T13:10+0000

2022-04-21T13:52+0000

sport

sport

sport

manchester united

premier league

premier league

english premier league

manager

head coach

new

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/15/1094942742_0:0:3235:1821_1920x0_80_0_0_884a620f729629f264e1536ad81968a9.jpg

Struggling English premiership giants Manchester United on Thursday appointed current Ajax Amsterdam manager Erik ten Hag as their new full-time head coach.The Dutchman, a well respected figure in the Netherlands who guided Ajax to the Eredivisie title in 2019, will replace interim boss Ralph Rangnick in the hot seat at the conclusion of the 2021-22 season.In a social media post, United confirmed that ten Hag has signed a three-year deal with them, which would last until the middle of 2025. He will also have an option to extend his stay in Carrington for a year.The 52-year-old's appointment ended months of speculation over the top job at Old Trafford. Earlier reports suggested that Paris Saint-Germain's Mauricio Pochettino was the front-runner to become the Red Devils' new manager.But according to football website Goal.com, things fell into place for ten Hag after he impressed United's top management, including CEO Richard Arnold, with his vision for the club during official interviews last month.Ten Hag himself called his appointment a "great honour", considering he has never coached a club as big as United in the past.Ten Hag will have his work cut out at United, however. The once mighty side is dealing with a plethora of problems at the moment — from reported divisions within the first team squad to dwindling fan support to a string of poor results, everything has gone from bad to worse for the club in recent weeks.The 2021-22 season has turned out to be a disaster for United, having been eliminated from the Carabao Cup, the UEFA Champions League and the FA Cup in the early rounds.While they are still in the upper half of the Premier League, chances of a top-4 finish look grim for the Red Devils as Cristiano Ronaldo and his Manchester United teammates currently occupy the sixth spot in the table.United are on 54 points after 33 games, while fourth and fifth placed Tottenham and Arsenal both have 57 points plus a game in hand.

https://sputniknews.com/20220420/this-united-team-is-well-short-of-talent-man-utd-legends-launch-stinging-attack-on-clubs-players-1094907139.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

sport, sport, sport, manchester united, premier league, premier league, english premier league, manager, head coach, new, deal, deal, contract, contract, cristiano ronaldo, sputnik, alex ferguson, mauricio pochettino, mauricio pochettino, football, football, football, football, football team, football club