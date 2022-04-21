https://sputniknews.com/20220421/boris-johnson-to-face-probe-into-whether-he-lied-to-mps-about-partygate-1094948032.html

Boris Johnson to Face Probe Into Whether He Lied to MPs About Partygate

Earlier in the week, the UK prime minister offered his "wholehearted apology" to the Parliament and the public when trying to explain himself over his... 21.04.2022, Sputnik International

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will face a parliamentary investigation that will deem whether he misled Parliament regarding his involvement in lockdown parties held in Downing Street.The push to investigate Johnson over lockdown parties was led by the Labour party, with the MPS greenlighting the motion on Thursday. The investigation was OK'd without a formal vote.

