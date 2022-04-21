International
https://sputniknews.com/20220421/boris-johnson-to-face-probe-into-whether-he-lied-to-mps-about-partygate-1094948032.html
uk
boris johnson
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will face a parliamentary investigation that will deem whether he misled Parliament regarding his involvement in lockdown parties held in Downing Street.The push to investigate Johnson over lockdown parties was led by the Labour party, with the MPS greenlighting the motion on Thursday. The investigation was OK'd without a formal vote.
uk, boris johnson

15:39 GMT 21.04.2022 (Updated: 15:47 GMT 21.04.2022)
