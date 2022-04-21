https://sputniknews.com/20220421/boris-johnson-to-face-probe-into-whether-he-lied-to-mps-about-partygate-1094948032.html
Boris Johnson to Face Probe Into Whether He Lied to MPs About Partygate
Boris Johnson to Face Probe Into Whether He Lied to MPs About Partygate
Earlier in the week, the UK prime minister offered his "wholehearted apology" to the Parliament and the public when trying to explain himself over his... 21.04.2022, Sputnik International
2022-04-21T15:39+0000
2022-04-21T15:39+0000
2022-04-21T15:47+0000
uk
boris johnson
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/images/sharing/article/eng/1094948032.jpg?1650556049
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will face a parliamentary investigation that will deem whether he misled Parliament regarding his involvement in lockdown parties held in Downing Street.The push to investigate Johnson over lockdown parties was led by the Labour party, with the MPS greenlighting the motion on Thursday. The investigation was OK'd without a formal vote.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
uk, boris johnson
Boris Johnson to Face Probe Into Whether He Lied to MPs About Partygate
15:39 GMT 21.04.2022 (Updated: 15:47 GMT 21.04.2022)
Being updated
Earlier in the week, the UK prime minister offered his "wholehearted apology" to the Parliament and the public when trying to explain himself over his "partygate" fine.
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will face a parliamentary investigation that will deem whether he misled Parliament regarding his involvement in lockdown parties held in Downing Street.
The push to investigate Johnson over lockdown parties was led by the Labour party, with the MPS greenlighting the motion on Thursday. The investigation was OK'd without a formal vote.