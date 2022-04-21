https://sputniknews.com/20220421/bodies-of-26-civilian-victims-of-shelling-by-azov-found-on-mariupol-hospital-ground-dpr-says-1094931855.html

Bodies of 26 Civilian Victims of Shelling by Azov Found on Mariupol Hospital Ground, DPR Says

Bodies of 26 Civilian Victims of Shelling by Azov Found on Mariupol Hospital Ground, DPR Says

DONETSK (Sputnik) - The bodies of 26 civilians who became victims of shelling by the Ukrainian neo-Nazi regiment Azov were found on the territory of a hospital... 21.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-21T06:05+0000

2022-04-21T06:05+0000

2022-04-21T06:05+0000

russia

ukraine

azov

shelling

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/04/1094483106_0:0:3065:1725_1920x0_80_0_0_4e8eb9308b03a6fd74ba9a4458468070.jpg

Ukrainian radicals are now besieged in Mariupol, the second-largest city in the DPR, after the Donbass militia forces have already seized control of the port and downtown. However, fighting in the industrial zone has yet to cease.Azov was created from a group of neo-Nazi volunteer paramilitaries, which was created in late 2014, taking part in hostilities in Donbass. Since then it has evolved into a regiment, and integrated into the Ukrainian National Guard.

ukraine

azov

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

russia, ukraine, azov, shelling