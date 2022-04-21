International
LIVE: House of Commons Votes on New Probe Into BoJo Over Partygate
Biden Bans Russia-Affiliated Vessels From US Ports
Biden Bans Russia-Affiliated Vessels From US Ports
US President Joe Biden has announced that ships affiliated with Russia will be banned from entering American ports.
Biden Bans Russia-Affiliated Vessels From US Ports

14:12 GMT 21.04.2022 (Updated: 14:21 GMT 21.04.2022)
Being updated
Earlier, the EU countries also closed their ports to vessels sailing under the Russian flag as a part of new round of anti-Russia sanctions over its special military operation in Ukraine.
US President Joe Biden has announced that ships affiliated with Russia will be banned from entering American ports.
