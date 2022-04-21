https://sputniknews.com/20220421/biden-bans-russia-affiliated-vessels-from-us-ports-1094945565.html
Biden Bans Russia-Affiliated Vessels From US Ports
Biden Bans Russia-Affiliated Vessels From US Ports
Earlier, the EU countries also closed their ports to vessels sailing under the Russian flag as a part of new round of anti-Russia sanctions over its special military operation in Ukraine.
US President Joe Biden has announced that ships affiliated with Russia will be banned from entering American ports.
Biden Bans Russia-Affiliated Vessels From US Ports
14:12 GMT 21.04.2022
Earlier, the EU countries also closed their ports to vessels sailing under the Russian flag as a part of new round of anti-Russia sanctions over its special military operation in Ukraine.
US President Joe Biden has announced that ships affiliated with Russia will be banned from entering American ports.