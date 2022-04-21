At Least 5 Killed and 65 Injured in Mosque Explosion in Afghanistan, Reports Say
09:32 GMT 21.04.2022 (Updated: 09:42 GMT 21.04.2022)
Being updated
The incident occurred in Mazar-i-Sharif, the capital of Balkh province.
A powerful explosion killed at least five people and injured 65 more at a mosque in Mazar-i-Sharif, Afghan broadcaster Tolo News reported on Thursday, citing authorities. The number of victims is feared to be even higher than the initial figures, the report added.
Several photos and videos, purportedly depicting the aftermath of the deadly blast, are circulating online.
انفجار در میان نمازگزاران و در منزل دوم مسجد سه دکان صورت گرفته است.— Sara Ahmadi (@SaraAhmadi2121) April 21, 2022
ارقام دقیق تلفات مشخص نیست، اماشاهدان صحنه، میزان تلفات را به دلیل حضور نمازگزاران زیاد میدانند.#مختار_وفایی pic.twitter.com/VZAgmz1whO
⚡️⚡️مصدر أمني للجزيرة: 8 قتلى و40 جريحا في تفجير داخل مسجد وسط #مزار_شريف شمالي #أفغانستان. pic.twitter.com/T4mYLCRnL6— Radio Algeria international إذاعة الجزائر الدولية (@radioalginter) April 21, 2022
It is reported that a powerful explosion in the Shiite sanctuary Seh Dekan in the city of Mazar-i-Sharif in Balkh province during prayer. Possibly terrorist attack by IS militants. #Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/s2tyd4qn0h— www.anoncandanga.com🚨💣 (@anon_candanga) April 21, 2022