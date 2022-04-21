International
BREAKING NEWS: At Least 5 Killed and 65 Injured in Mosque Explosion in Afghanistan, Reports Say
At Least 5 Killed and 65 Injured in Mosque Explosion in Afghanistan, Reports Say
At Least 5 Killed and 65 Injured in Mosque Explosion in Afghanistan, Reports Say
The incident occurred in Mazar-i-Sharif, the capital of Balkh province. 21.04.2022, Sputnik International
A powerful explosion killed at least five people and injured 65 more at a mosque in Mazar-i-Sharif, Afghan broadcaster Tolo News reported on Thursday, citing authorities. The number of victims is feared to be even higher than the initial figures, the report added.Several photos and videos, purportedly depicting the aftermath of the deadly blast, are circulating online.
At Least 5 Killed and 65 Injured in Mosque Explosion in Afghanistan, Reports Say

09:32 GMT 21.04.2022 (Updated: 09:42 GMT 21.04.2022)
Being updated
The incident occurred in Mazar-i-Sharif, the capital of Balkh province.
A powerful explosion killed at least five people and injured 65 more at a mosque in Mazar-i-Sharif, Afghan broadcaster Tolo News reported on Thursday, citing authorities. The number of victims is feared to be even higher than the initial figures, the report added.
Several photos and videos, purportedly depicting the aftermath of the deadly blast, are circulating online.
