Assange's Defence Not Excluding Applying to ECHR After London Court Decision, Lawyer Says

2022-04-21T09:14+0000

Earlier this week, the UK Supreme Court denied Assange's appeal against a December 2021 ruling by the London High Court to allow his extradition to the United States, where he may be imprisoned for life. The court argued that the case "didn’t raise an arguable point of law".The Westminster Magistrate's Court confirmed Assange's extradition on Wednesday.The WikiLeaks founder is wanted by the US on espionage charges for publishing classified documents and video footage that exposed atrocities committed by US forces during their campaigns in Afghanistan and Iraq.In 2012, instead of appearing in court as his bail conditions demanded, Assange sought shelter in the Ecuadorian embassy in London, as he believed a case against him was a pretext for the British authorities to extradite him to the US. He remained at the embassy until 2019, after his political asylum status revoked by the Latin American country. As a result, Assange was arrested, and has been kept at the Belmarsh prison ever since.

