Artillery to Ukraine, Assange Extradition; Murder in Tennessee

Julian Assange’s extradition is formally ordered. He can still appeal, but his transfer to the US seems all but certain. 21.04.2022, Sputnik International

Misfits John Kiriakou and Michelle Witte are joined by Mark Sleboda, foreign affairs and security analyst, to talk about where the fight is moving in Ukraine, what weaponry the Russians are really concerned about, the state of political dissent and independent journalism in Ukraine, and the scattershot application of sanctions.Freelance journalist Zachary Siegel, a journalism fellow at Northeastern University's Health in Justice Action Lab, discusses the failures of US drug policy, why Mexico might not want to partner with the DEA anymore, why hyperbolic reporting about fentanyl is harmful, and how to shake off prohibition mindsets.Kevin Gosztola, journalist and writer for Shadowproof.com and co-host of the podcast Unauthorized Disclosure, discusses the extradition of Julian Assange and how to make Americans more aware of the gravity of his case, the ongoing battle for Twitter, the impending demise of CNN+, and what the Libs of Tiktok saga says about the state of journalism in the US.Paul Wright, executive director of the Human Rights Defense Center and editor and publisher of Prison Legal News and Criminal Legal News magazines, discusses the strange coerced baptism of a woman in Tennessee at the hands of a sheriff, what happens when bad cops are recycled through communities, and more excessive force complaints against police.The Misfits also talked about Mexico’s moves on lithium and the latest labor victories and losses for Starbucks and Amazon workers.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this programme are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

