Westminster Magistrates' Court to Issue Extradition Order for Julian Assange
Spuntik is live from London, where Westminster Magistrates' Court is expected to issue Julian Assange's extradition order. According to WikiLeaks, the case will then be referred to UK Home Secretary Priti Patel for approval.Assange has been imprisoned at the Belmarsh maximum-security prison since 2019, after he was arrested for jumping bail and taking refuge at the Ecuadorian Embassy in London back in 2012. The journalist is wanted in the US, where he could face a lifetime in prison for publishing classified information about atrocities committed by the American military in Iraq and Afghanistan.
08:05 GMT 20.04.2022 (Updated: 08:09 GMT 20.04.2022)
Back in March, the British Supreme Court denied the WikiLeaks founder permission to appeal against the extradition to the US.
Spuntik is live from London, where Westminster Magistrates' Court is expected to issue Julian Assange's extradition order. According to WikiLeaks, the case will then be referred to UK Home Secretary Priti Patel for approval.
Assange has been imprisoned at the Belmarsh maximum-security prison since 2019, after he was arrested for jumping bail and taking refuge at the Ecuadorian Embassy in London back in 2012. The journalist is wanted in the US, where he could face a lifetime in prison for publishing classified information about atrocities committed by the American military in Iraq and Afghanistan.
