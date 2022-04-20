https://sputniknews.com/20220420/watch-china-reportedly-fires-new-hypersonic-missile-in-first-launch-from-stealthy-type-055-cruiser-1094920512.html

WATCH: China Reportedly Fires New Hypersonic Missile in First Launch From Stealthy Type 055 Cruiser

While China and Russia have deployed hypersonic missiles with their respective militaries, the US has lagged behind, struggling to develop a viable weapon ... 20.04.2022, Sputnik International

The China’s People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) has published footage of the first known test of a hypersonic missile from its advanced new Type 055 guided-missile cruiser.The footage was first published on Sina Weibo, but contains no information about the test date. It purports to show a never-before-seen missile, dubbed the YJ-21 or Eagle Strike-21. However, it could be related to an unusual gathering of four Type 055s - half of those in existence - in the Yellow Sea last week, as several of the warships had previously engaged in live-fire drills in the weeks prior.Beijing unveiled the CM-401 in 2018; it quickly earned the nickname “carrier-killer” because of an animated video of it striking a US aircraft carrier at the Zhuhai Air Show. However, several other missiles in the PLA Rocket Force (PLARF) arsenal have also been dubbed “carrier killers”, like the DF-26. The CM-401 has a 290-kilometre range, but that was likely extended for the YJ-21.Beijing-based naval analyst Li Jie told the South China Morning Post “the ship-borne YJ-21 missile, which has a range up to 1,000 km, is able to hit any vessel in an aircraft carrier strike group.” However, another expert told the paper its range could have been extended to 1,500 kilometres.While Russia has tested its Zircon hypersonic anti-ship missile several times, the US has nothing comparable, although it’s planned on eventually placing hypersonic missile tubes on its three Zumwalt-class destroyers. The US Navy has also tested converting the SM-6 missile already carried by its Arleigh Burke-class destroyers into a hypersonic weapon useful for both anti-surface strikes or intercepting other hypersonic missiles.Some new air defences are in development, like Russia’s S-500, which is claimed to be able to shoot down hypersonic missiles, and some novel defences have also been proposed, ranging from lasers to the “dust defence” once hoped to protect US missile silos against Soviet nuclear warheads.Video of the new missile comes the same day as new, unofficial footage surfaced on social media of another large Chinese missile slung under the belly of an H-6N strategic bomber, a variant specifically designed for carrying extra-large loads like ballistic missiles and drones.Sputnik previously reported on several videos filmed by observers in late 2020, showing the new bomber variant carrying massive missiles that observers judged as likely to have been DF-17 hypersonic glide vehicles.

