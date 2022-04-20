International
Watch as Mysterious Shiny Spiral Flies Over Hawaii Sky
Watch as Mysterious Shiny Spiral Flies Over Hawaii Sky
Usually, the first reaction to something bizarre appearing in the sky is to brand it the UFO, but this time it looks like the cryptic trail in the Hawaii sky was man-made.
A mysterious shiny spiral was spotted in the sky above Mauna Kea in Hawaii; it was captured by the Subaru Telescope on Sunday.Despite the very unusual scenery it created, the explanation behind the spiral may be quite prosaic. Apparently, it was a dying SpaceX rocket that generated the weird trail, which looked like a flying whirlpool in the sky.The theory might be reasonable, particularly in light of the fact that the spiral was spotted in the sky shortly after a California-based Falcon 9 rocket launched a spy satellite into orbit. The launch was carried out from the Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.
Watch as Mysterious Shiny Spiral Flies Over Hawaii Sky

16:55 GMT 20.04.2022
Screenshot from the video captured by the Subaru Telescope in Hawaii, showing a weird shiny spiral in the sky above Mauna Kea
Screenshot from the video captured by the Subaru Telescope in Hawaii, showing a weird shiny spiral in the sky above Mauna Kea - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.04.2022
© Photo : YouTube/ 管理人_すばる
