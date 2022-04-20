https://sputniknews.com/20220420/watch-as-mysterious-shiny-spiral-flies-over-hawaii-sky-1094918695.html

Watch as Mysterious Shiny Spiral Flies Over Hawaii Sky

Watch as Mysterious Shiny Spiral Flies Over Hawaii Sky

Usually, the first reaction to something bizarre appearing in the sky is to brand it the UFO, but this time it looks like the cryptic trail in the Hawaii sky... 20.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-20T16:55+0000

2022-04-20T16:55+0000

2022-04-20T16:55+0000

viral

space

spacex

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/14/1094918759_0:0:1093:614_1920x0_80_0_0_ae6825f74a4c6860075f6b948cf7e69b.png

A mysterious shiny spiral was spotted in the sky above Mauna Kea in Hawaii; it was captured by the Subaru Telescope on Sunday.Despite the very unusual scenery it created, the explanation behind the spiral may be quite prosaic. Apparently, it was a dying SpaceX rocket that generated the weird trail, which looked like a flying whirlpool in the sky.The theory might be reasonable, particularly in light of the fact that the spiral was spotted in the sky shortly after a California-based Falcon 9 rocket launched a spy satellite into orbit. The launch was carried out from the Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.

space

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

viral, space, spacex