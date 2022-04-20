https://sputniknews.com/20220420/us-secret-service-agents-shoot-intruder-at-peruvian-ambassadors-residence-1094915153.html

US Secret Service Agents Shoot 'Intruder' at Peruvian Ambassador's Residence

No Secret Service officers were injured in the shooting incident on Wednesday, according to the USSS chief of communications. 20.04.2022, Sputnik International

US Secret Service agents shot an "intruder" after a "confrontation" on Wednesday at the residence of the Peruvian ambassador to the US.According to Anthony Guglielmi, the USSS chief of communications, the shooting occurred at a residence in the 3000 block of Garrison St NW.There were no immediate details on the condition of the person who was shot. The additional circumstances of the shooting also remain unclear.

