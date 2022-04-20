International
LIVE: Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Zakharova Holds Weekly Press Briefing
https://sputniknews.com/20220420/us-secret-service-agents-shoot-intruder-at-peruvian-ambassadors-residence-1094915153.html
US Secret Service Agents Shoot 'Intruder' at Peruvian Ambassador's Residence
US Secret Service Agents Shoot 'Intruder' at Peruvian Ambassador's Residence
No Secret Service officers were injured in the shooting incident on Wednesday, according to the USSS chief of communications. 20.04.2022, Sputnik International
2022-04-20T13:52+0000
2022-04-20T13:57+0000
us
shooting
secret service
peru
dc
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104000/41/1040004193_0:308:5913:3634_1920x0_80_0_0_e50fc314846607d094a239cb810dd778.jpg
US Secret Service agents shot an "intruder" after a "confrontation" on Wednesday at the residence of the Peruvian ambassador to the US.According to Anthony Guglielmi, the USSS chief of communications, the shooting occurred at a residence in the 3000 block of Garrison St NW.There were no immediate details on the condition of the person who was shot. The additional circumstances of the shooting also remain unclear.
peru
dc
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104000/41/1040004193_329:0:5585:3942_1920x0_80_0_0_a63e7fe602f6872218c98370fa3e4ce6.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, shooting, secret service, peru, dc

US Secret Service Agents Shoot 'Intruder' at Peruvian Ambassador's Residence

13:52 GMT 20.04.2022 (Updated: 13:57 GMT 20.04.2022)
© AP Photo / Jacquelyn MartinSecret Service Police Officers tell pedestrians to get back on State Place Northwest near the White House in Washington, Friday, May 20, 2016, after the White House was placed on a security alert after a shooting on a street outside.
Secret Service Police Officers tell pedestrians to get back on State Place Northwest near the White House in Washington, Friday, May 20, 2016, after the White House was placed on a security alert after a shooting on a street outside. - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.04.2022
© AP Photo / Jacquelyn Martin
Subscribe
US
India
Global
No Secret Service officers were injured in the shooting incident on Wednesday, according to the USSS chief of communications.
US Secret Service agents shot an "intruder" after a "confrontation" on Wednesday at the residence of the Peruvian ambassador to the US.
According to Anthony Guglielmi, the USSS chief of communications, the shooting occurred at a residence in the 3000 block of Garrison St NW.
There were no immediate details on the condition of the person who was shot. The additional circumstances of the shooting also remain unclear.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала