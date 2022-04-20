https://sputniknews.com/20220420/us-reinforces-its-information-war-with-censorship-of-dissident-voices-1094896438.html

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Dan Kovalik, author of “No More War: How the West Violates International Law by Using 'Humanitarian' Intervention to Advance Economic and Strategic Interests” to discuss the parallels between the strategy of chaos employed by the US in Afghanistan and the strategy of chaos employed in Ukraine intended to destabilize and weaken Russia, how US foreign policy has made the crude metaphor of the world as a chess board into a reality by sacrificing people both abroad and in the US to serve imperial interests, and how the short-sightedness of US foreign policy actions have served the defense industry by creating bigger conflicts from smaller interventions.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Anthony Lorenzo Green, Advisory Neighborhood Commissioner 7C04, representing the Deanwood Community to discuss the historic political disempowerment of the black working class in Washington, DC, and how that relates to the struggle against gentrification, how the legacy of the DC Financial Control Board and former Mayor Anthony Williams have contributed to the intensity of gentrification in DC today, and the real dispossession behind “The Plan,” which posits that gentrification and the displacement of Black communities in DC is a deliberate policy choice.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by technologist Chris Garaffa, the editor of TechforthePeople.org, co-host of the ReBoot podcast to discuss the proposal by New York City Mayor Eric Adams to begin using weapons-detecting systems on the subway following the Brooklyn subway shooting, how this artificial intelligence driven technology is almost certain to be disproportionately used against black and brown communities, how sanctions against Russia have driven the developer platform GitHub to ban many Russian users, and the renewed privacy concerns around doorbell surveillance systems and their ability to record audio when motion is detected.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Lee Camp, stand-up comedian, writer, comedian, activist and author of “Bullet Points and Punch Lines: The Most Important Commentary Ever Written On the Epic American Tragicomedy”. You can support his work at Patreon.com/LeeCamp to discuss Jacquie’s visit to Venezuela and the solidarity demonstrated by President Nicolas Maduro and the Venezuelan people, the split in the global economy that has emerged as a result of the sanctions imposed on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine and what it means for dollar hegemony, the information war currently being waged against dissident anti-war and anti-imperialist voices in the US, and how big tech and other private corporations have worked hand-in-hand with the US imperial agenda to censor and demonize dissident voices.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this programme are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

