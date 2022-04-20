https://sputniknews.com/20220420/us-hot-over-china-solomon-islands-deal-israel-government-faces-collapse-after-mosque-raid-1094899823.html

US Hot Over China Solomon Islands Deal; Israel Government Faces Collapse after Mosque Raid

President Biden's top Indo-Pacific neocon Kurt Campbell is traveling to the Solomon Islands to voice concerns over its security deal with China. 20.04.2022, Sputnik International

Scott Ritter, former UN weapon inspector in Iraq, joins us to discuss Ukraine. The US is now openly training Ukrainian personnel to use artillery pieces in the last-ditch effort to prevent the inevitable collapse of the Ukrainian military. Also, Senator Chris Coons is pushing for US troops to go to Ukraine and the New York Times is excusing Ukrainian use of illegal cluster bombs.K. J. Noh, peace activist, writer, and teacher, joins us to discuss China. A defiant China has proclaimed that it will strengthen its ties with Russia regardless of the international situation. Also, President Biden's top Indo-Pacific neocon Kurt Campbell is traveling to the Solomon Islands to voice concerns over its security deal with China.Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss the beginning of the major battle for Ukraine. Russia has set a new deadline for the extremists in Mariupol as they appear to be giving the beleaguered Azov battalion personnel a final chance to survive. Also, the US will boycott some G20 meetings to protest Russia's military operation in Ukraine.Dr. Gerald Horne, professor of history at the University of Houston, author, historian, and researcher, joins us to discuss Africa. The US military is back in the business of training coup leaders to recolonize the Global South. Also, we examine the Chad coup one-year post-op.Laith Marouf, broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon, joins us to discuss the Middle East. Turkey has launched a new offensive against the Kurds in Northern Iraq. Also, the Israeli government is facing collapse as the Arab party threatens to quit over the Al Aqsa mosque raid.Jon Jeter, journalist and author, joins us to discuss domestic policy. President Biden's collapsing poll numbers amongst young voters are brought about by a variety of factors including foreign policy, climate inaction, and failure to address student debt.Steve Poikonen, national organizer for Action4Assange, joins us to discuss Russia Gate. A federal judge has struck down the request by Clinton lawyer Michael Sussman to halt his prosecution for lying to the FBI. Also, we examine the latest filing by John Durham.Dan Lazare, investigative journalist and author of "America's Undeclared War," and political analyst, joins us to discuss the US coup attempt in Pakistan. The US was deeply involved with the move to unseat the popular Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan. Khan is pushing back and arguing that the operation amounted to a coup from a foreign power.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this programme are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

