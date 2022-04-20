International
https://sputniknews.com/20220420/us-health-authorities-urge-justice-dept-to-appeal-ruling-ending-mask-mandate-1094925833.html
US Health Authorities Urge Justice Dept. to Appeal Ruling Ending Mask Mandate
US Health Authorities Urge Justice Dept. to Appeal Ruling Ending Mask Mandate
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said in a statement that it has asked the Justice Department (DOJ) to move... 20.04.2022, Sputnik International
2022-04-20T23:24+0000
2022-04-20T23:24+0000
us center for disease control and prevention (cdc)
us
health
covid-19
omicron strain
mask mandate
mask
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/0d/1082334650_0:50:3067:1775_1920x0_80_0_0_c5cd3a66b2cfdc616c27b4c714b28e36.jpg
“To protect CDC’s public health authority beyond the ongoing assessment announced last week, CDC has asked DOJ to proceed with an appeal in [the lawsuit]. It is CDC’s continuing assessment that at this time an order requiring masking in the indoor transportation corridor remains necessary for the public health,” the statement said on Wednesday.A US District Judge ruled on Monday that the transportation mask mandate was unlawful, prompting the Transportation Security Administration to end enforcement of the rule while the matter is under review.The CDC still continues to recommend masking in all indoor public transportation settings and believes the order to be within CDC’s legal authority, the statement said.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/0d/1082334650_336:0:3067:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_b68fc2db86b0e29726a061465ac06851.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us center for disease control and prevention (cdc), us, health, covid-19, omicron strain, mask mandate, mask

US Health Authorities Urge Justice Dept. to Appeal Ruling Ending Mask Mandate

23:24 GMT 20.04.2022
© REUTERS / CALLAGHAN O'HAREAn employee at Tecovas, a cowboy boot store, wears a mask as the state of Texas lifts its mask mandate and allows businesses to reopen at full capacity during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in Houston, Texas, U.S., March 10, 2021
An employee at Tecovas, a cowboy boot store, wears a mask as the state of Texas lifts its mask mandate and allows businesses to reopen at full capacity during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in Houston, Texas, U.S., March 10, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.04.2022
© REUTERS / CALLAGHAN O'HARE
Subscribe
US
India
Global
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said in a statement that it has asked the Justice Department (DOJ) to move forward with a legal appeal to the recent ruling that overturned the Biden administration’s mask mandate for indoor public transportation settings.
“To protect CDC’s public health authority beyond the ongoing assessment announced last week, CDC has asked DOJ to proceed with an appeal in [the lawsuit]. It is CDC’s continuing assessment that at this time an order requiring masking in the indoor transportation corridor remains necessary for the public health,” the statement said on Wednesday.
A US District Judge ruled on Monday that the transportation mask mandate was unlawful, prompting the Transportation Security Administration to end enforcement of the rule while the matter is under review.
The CDC still continues to recommend masking in all indoor public transportation settings and believes the order to be within CDC’s legal authority, the statement said.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала