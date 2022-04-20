US Capitol Complex Evacuated After Tracking Nearby Plane, But No Ongoing Threat

https://sputniknews.com/20220420/us-capitol-complex-evacuated-after-tracking-nearby-jet-but-no-ongoing-threat-1094925672.html

2022-04-20T23:22+0000

2022-04-20T23:22+0000

2022-04-20T23:33+0000

"The Capitol was evacuated out of an abundance of caution this evening. There is no threat at the Capitol," USCP said via Twitter on Wednesday.USCP released an earlier statement ordering the evacuation of the Capitol, its visitor center, congressional office buildings, the Library of Congress and other nearby buildings due to a "probable threat to the Capitol Complex" posed by an aircraft being tracked.The evacuation was prompted by a single engine aircraft with parachutists participating in a Washington Nationals baseball game, CNN reported, citing two people directly familiar with the matter.

