International
https://sputniknews.com/20220420/us-capitol-complex-evacuated-after-tracking-nearby-jet-but-no-ongoing-threat-1094925672.html
US Capitol Complex Evacuated After Tracking Nearby Plane, But No Ongoing Threat
US Capitol Complex Evacuated After Tracking Nearby Plane, But No Ongoing Threat
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US Capitol Complex was evacuated by authorities out of an abundance of caution due to the activity of a nearby aircraft, the US... 20.04.2022, Sputnik International
2022-04-20T23:22+0000
2022-04-20T23:33+0000
us
capitol police
us capitol
capitol building
terror threat
evacuation
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/14/1093189238_0:339:3022:2039_1920x0_80_0_0_337f2a417764900fe3850b139466cfd2.jpg
"The Capitol was evacuated out of an abundance of caution this evening. There is no threat at the Capitol," USCP said via Twitter on Wednesday.USCP released an earlier statement ordering the evacuation of the Capitol, its visitor center, congressional office buildings, the Library of Congress and other nearby buildings due to a "probable threat to the Capitol Complex" posed by an aircraft being tracked.The evacuation was prompted by a single engine aircraft with parachutists participating in a Washington Nationals baseball game, CNN reported, citing two people directly familiar with the matter.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/14/1093189238_196:0:2927:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_4a71b6e26a630467c0ae1c82f19f0d4a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, capitol police, us capitol, capitol building, terror threat, evacuation

US Capitol Complex Evacuated After Tracking Nearby Plane, But No Ongoing Threat

23:22 GMT 20.04.2022 (Updated: 23:33 GMT 20.04.2022)
© AP Photo / J. Scott ApplewhiteSecurity fencing has been reinstalled around the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, ahead of a planned Sept. 18 rally by far-right supporters of former President Donald Trump who are demanding the release of rioters arrested in connection with the 6 January insurrection.
Security fencing has been reinstalled around the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, ahead of a planned Sept. 18 rally by far-right supporters of former President Donald Trump who are demanding the release of rioters arrested in connection with the 6 January insurrection. - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.04.2022
© AP Photo / J. Scott Applewhite
Subscribe
US
India
Global
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US Capitol Complex was evacuated by authorities out of an abundance of caution due to the activity of a nearby aircraft, the US Capitol Police said in a statement.
"The Capitol was evacuated out of an abundance of caution this evening. There is no threat at the Capitol," USCP said via Twitter on Wednesday.
USCP released an earlier statement ordering the evacuation of the Capitol, its visitor center, congressional office buildings, the Library of Congress and other nearby buildings due to a "probable threat to the Capitol Complex" posed by an aircraft being tracked.
The evacuation was prompted by a single engine aircraft with parachutists participating in a Washington Nationals baseball game, CNN reported, citing two people directly familiar with the matter.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала