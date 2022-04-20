https://sputniknews.com/20220420/uk-parliament-holds-qa-session-with-pm-johnson-cop26-president-sharma-1094907376.html

UK Parliament Holds Q&A Session With PM Johnson, COP26 President Sharma

On Tuesday, BoJo apologised to the House of Commons as he was fined for violating coronavirus regulations by attending a gathering at his office during the... 20.04.2022, Sputnik International

Sputnik goes live as the House of Commons holds a meeting with the president of the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26), Alok Sharma. MPs are set to quiz Sharma ahead of the Q&A session with Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who is facing a tough time due to the recent Partygate scandal.The COP26 climate summit was held in the Scottish city of Glasgow on 31 October - 12 November 2021, as an attempt to help countries reach the goals set by out by the 2015 Paris Agreement on greenhouse emission reduction and other ecology issues.Follow Sputnik's live feed and Telegram channels to get the latest updates:Sputnik News US — https://t.me/sputniknewsusSputnik News India — https://t.me/sputniknewsindia

