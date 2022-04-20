https://sputniknews.com/20220420/this-is-how-an-american-company-learned-to-turn-air-into-vodka-1094909865.html
This is How an American Company Learned to Turn Air Into Vodka
If only we could make our most favorite things out of plain air... an American start-up thought, and apparently decided to give it a try. 20.04.2022, Sputnik International
A US-based company has found a clever way to battle climate change - by turning air into vodka, according to Tech Times.
More precisely, the start-up, named Air Company uses carbon dioxide from the air around us to make the alcoholic beverage, doing its part to reduce levels of the gas that is hated by eco-activists so much right now.
However, it turns out that carbon-dioxide harnessed from the air can be useful not only for creating vodka, but also hand sanitisers, perfume and many other interesting products.
When it comes to hand sanitisers, they were just in time after the coronavirus pandemic hit the world in 2020. So the company has shifted to hygiene products.
"During the pandemic, we put out a sanitation product - a hand sanitiser that we've donated throughout New York and across the US. The funding that we've brought on is to really help scale those products to meet demand because we're constantly selling out of all the products that we produce," co-founder and CEO of Air Company, Gregory Constantine, told Tech Times. "We also want to begin our transition into industrial sectors, so that we can really have a massive impact of scale."
But the so-called "Air Vodka" was what started it all, with the company conceiving the concept in 2019, before the tumultuous pandemic times. Simply dubbed "Air", the vodka costs between $65 and $79, and is described by the firm as "the world's cleanest, highest quality and most sustainable spirit."
In order to turn carbon dioxide into pure ethanol, Air Company uses machines that work with solar and water energy. The company also plans to boost its production of Air Vodka, along with non-edible things like sustainable fuels and CO2 ethanol.
"Ultimately, we aim to truly have an impact toward addressing climate change by utilising waste and atmospheric carbon dioxide to displace fossil fuels at-scale; replacing the carbon that we currently extract from the ground, with carbon removed from the air," the company's co-founder Stafford Sheehan said.