Science Let Us Hear Bacteria, But Why Is It So Vital?

Science Let Us Hear Bacteria, But Why Is It So Vital?

Have you ever heard what a bacteria symphony could sound like? Dutch scientists have managed to record “the sound of a single bacterium” with the help of a so­-called graphene drum.The results of a study conducted by researchers from the Delft University of Technology in the Netherlands were published in the journal Nature Nanotechnology. Using an ultra-thin bilayer membrane of graphene, which is sometimes referred to as a “wonder material” for it’s super sensitive to stimulation helped scientists "listen" to the sound of the E. coli bacteria moving all by itself in the water. Such a type of bacteria typically lives in the intestines of healthy people and animals.Cees Dekker, a researcher at the Delft University of Technology and co-author of the study, said in a statement that what the scientists saw “was striking”.According to Dekker, the researchers actually heard the sound of bacteria tails, or flagella, interacting with the graphene drum and producing back-and-forth movements called oscillations. Such oscillations generate vibrations on the material's surface, and the scientists converted all this into noise that they managed to record.“Yet, these nanoscale beats can be converted to soundtracks and listened to - and how cool is that”, Alijani added.Many may scratch their heads and wonder whether this study is insignificant and needed just for fun. No way, the researchers say, stressing that the experiment is vital for developing modern medical science.During the experiment, the scientists saw that if bacteria were resistant to an antibiotc, their beats would continue, but of microorganisms were susceptible to the medication, the “song” faded until it was completely gone.He underlined that in the future, researchers plan to optimise their “single-cell graphene antibiotic sensitivity platform” and validate it against “a variety of pathogenic samples so that eventually, it can be used as an effective diagnostic toolkit for fast detection of antibiotic resistance in clinical practice”.

