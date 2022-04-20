https://sputniknews.com/20220420/russian-tennis-players-reportedly-barred-from-wimbledon-1094905152.html

Russian Tennis Players Reportedly Barred From Wimbledon

In late February, the International Olympic Committee urged sports organisations to exclude Russian and Belarusian athletes from international events, a move... 20.04.2022

Russian tennis players have been banned from competing at Wimbledon this June, the sports news website Sportico quoted an unnamed source as saying on Wednesday.The insider added that it remains unclear whether the ban will apply to Belarusian athletes, who were previously barred from recent athletic competitions due to Minsk’s close ties to Moscow.President of the Russian Tennis Federation (RTF) Shamil Tarpishchev slammed the ban as a “wrong decision”, but admitted that the move “cannot be changed”.Wimbledon has become the latest international sports event to bar Russian athletes from competing since the beginning of Moscow’s ongoing special military operation in Ukraine.After the International Olympic Committee (IOC) called for banning Russian athletes from international competitions in late February, they were prevented from competing in the Paralympics and scores of other major sporting events. Those include the 2022 Men's World Ice Hockey Championship, the 2022 FIFA World Cup and the Boston Marathon.On 24 February, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a special military operation in Ukraine aimed at demilitarising and de­-Nazifying the country. According to the Russian Defence Ministry, the operation only targets Ukraine’s military infrastructure and civilian population is not in danger.

