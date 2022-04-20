International
LIVE: Westminster Magistrates' Court to Issue Extradition Order for Julian Assange
Russia Launches Final Offensive From Donbass as Mariupol Begins to Collapse
Russia Launches Final Offensive from Donbass as Mariupol Begins to Collapse
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Manila Chan talk about Western platforms censoring Russian perspectives while boosting Ukrainian propaganda, if escalations are in order after Israel’s airstrikes on Gaza, and the curious case of independent journalist Gonzalo Lira going missing in Ukraine.
Guests:Elijah Magnier - Veteran War Correspondent | Russia Launches Final Offensive from DonbassRobert Inlakesh - Journalist | Tensions Soar as Israel Strikes the Gaza StripIn the first hour, Elijah Magnier joined the show to talk about Russia’s conditions for pulling troops out of Ukraine, the impending fall of Mariupol, and Western platforms censoring Russian perspectives while boosting Ukrainian propaganda.In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Robert Inlakesh for a discussion on last night’s airstrikes in Gaza, the invasion of a mosque by Israeli occupation forces during Ramadan, and if these are a sign of escalations to come.In the third hour, Manila and Jamarl talked about what changes they would make to the US Constitution, the curious case of independent journalist Gonzalo Lira going missing in Ukraine, and took your calls.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this programme are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
08:32 GMT 20.04.2022
Russia Launches Final Offensive from Donbass as Mariupol Begins to Collapse
Jamarl Thomas
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Manila Chan talk about Western platforms censoring Russian perspectives while boosting Ukrainian propaganda, if escalations are in order after Israel’s airstrikes on Gaza, and the curious case of independent journalist Gonzalo Lira going missing in Ukraine.
Guests:
Elijah Magnier - Veteran War Correspondent | Russia Launches Final Offensive from Donbass
Robert Inlakesh - Journalist | Tensions Soar as Israel Strikes the Gaza Strip
In the first hour, Elijah Magnier joined the show to talk about Russia’s conditions for pulling troops out of Ukraine, the impending fall of Mariupol, and Western platforms censoring Russian perspectives while boosting Ukrainian propaganda.
In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Robert Inlakesh for a discussion on last night’s airstrikes in Gaza, the invasion of a mosque by Israeli occupation forces during Ramadan, and if these are a sign of escalations to come.
In the third hour, Manila and Jamarl talked about what changes they would make to the US Constitution, the curious case of independent journalist Gonzalo Lira going missing in Ukraine, and took your calls.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this programme are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
