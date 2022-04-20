https://sputniknews.com/20220420/reports-claiming-angelina-jolie-may-be-anonymously-suing-fbi-over-plane-incident-linked-to-brad-1094915785.html
Reports Claiming Angelina Jolie May Be Anonymously Suing FBI Over Plane Incident Linked to Brad Pitt
The FBI investigated Pitt over allegations that he got "verbally abusive and physical with his children" during their trip on a private jet from France to the... 20.04.2022, Sputnik International
2022-04-20T14:32+0000
2022-04-20T14:32+0000
2022-04-20T14:32+0000
Media reports suggest that Angelina Jolie may be suing the FBI over the handling of an investigation into a fight between her then-husband Brad Pitt and their son Maddox in 2016.
However, according to TMZ, a woman identified as Jane Doe is now suing the FBI for information regarding the incident, which looks suspiciously close to the altercation. In the court documents "Jane Doe" says that she has "public status" and wants to remain anonymous, reports noted.
The filing alleged that the woman's children have "experienced lasting physical and mental trauma" after being "verbally and physically" assaulted by her husband during a flight at a private plane - a story, which looks similar to a conflict between Pitt and Jolie which preceded their divorce in 2016.
Doe claimed that prior responses to her request were "legally insufficient".
TMZ, citing a source close to Pitt and Jolie, both received a copy of the FBI's report following the initial probe.
Amanda Kramer, the attorney who filed the lawsuit on behalf of Jane Doe, refused to comment on the identity of her client, stressing she has sought to preserve the family's privacy.
Evgeny Mikhaylov
The FBI investigated Pitt over allegations that he got "verbally abusive and physical with his children" during their trip on a private jet from France to the US. The investigators cleared his name, saying that Pitt had not committed child abuse when he got into a fight with his son, who was 15 at the time.
Media reports suggest that Angelina Jolie may be suing the FBI over the handling of an investigation into a fight between her then-husband Brad Pitt and their son Maddox in 2016.
However, according to TMZ, a woman identified as Jane Doe is now suing the FBI for information regarding the incident, which looks suspiciously close to the altercation. In the court documents "Jane Doe" says that she has "public status" and wants to remain anonymous, reports noted.
The filing alleged that the woman's children have "experienced lasting physical and mental trauma" after being "verbally and physically" assaulted by her husband during a flight at a private plane - a story, which looks similar to a conflict between Pitt and Jolie which preceded their divorce in 2016.
"Several years ago, while plaintiff, her then-husband, and their children, who were all minors at the time, were travelling via private aircraft, the husband allegedly physically and verbally assaulted the plaintiff and the children", the lawsuit says, according to ET news.
Doe claimed that prior responses to her request were "legally insufficient".
TMZ, citing a source close to Pitt and Jolie, both received a copy of the FBI's report following the initial probe.
Amanda Kramer, the attorney who filed the lawsuit on behalf of Jane Doe, refused to comment on the identity of her client, stressing she has sought to preserve the family's privacy.