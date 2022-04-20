https://sputniknews.com/20220420/pro-nato-propaganda-as-israels-media-turns-russia-into-villain-some-expats-raise-their-voice-1094900893.html

‘Pro-NATO Propaganda’: As Israel's Media Turns Russia Into 'Villain,' Some Expats Raise Their Voice

'Pro-NATO Propaganda': As Israel's Media Turns Russia Into 'Villain,' Some Expats Raise Their Voice

Since the start of Moscow's military operation in Ukraine on 24 February, Israel's media has taken a staunch pro-Ukrainian line.

Almost two months of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine have split Israel's Russian-speaking community. It has turned friends and families against one another.Raising His VoiceAlexander, an Israeli of Russian origins from the northern city of Haifa who prefers not to disclose his full name fearing harassment, says that since the start of the military campaign he has quarrelled "a lot" with many of his friends.He has openly expressed his views about the situation in Ukraine, which were not to their liking.For him, the reasons for Russia launching its military campaign on 24 February are obvious. He goes into details, explaining the expansion of NATO towards the East, a move that has been considered hostile by Moscow. He talks about the Russian need to protect the people of the Donbass region, who have been living under constant bombardment by the Ukrainians since 2014. And he explains the urge to tackle the threat of Kiev's Nazism that has reared its head.Biased CoverageThat same media, Alexander says, is also shaping the opinions of Israelis. Since the beginning of the hostilities between the two countries, Israel's newspapers and TV channels have taken a staunch anti-Russian stance. They have been presenting the Ukrainians as "victims" and "freedom fighters". Moscow was constantly viewed as an "aggressor" and its voice has rarely been heard.Alexander's claims are not ungrounded. A recent poll — conducted by the Israel Democracy Institute — found that 67 per cent of respondents believed that it was Russia that instigated the conflict. 44 per cent said the West needed to intervene in the conflict militarily to save Ukraine, rather than limit its actions to economic sanctions only.Many did not confine themselves to words and have taken action to help Ukraine against Russia. Some put Ukrainian flags on their houses and even some municipal buildings. Others have staged protests against "the Russian occupiers," or donated money, food and clothes to Ukrainian refugees and those citizens who were stuck in the war-torn country. And there have also been those who went to the front to fight against the Russian forces.The Israeli government has also taken a stance and started tilting towards Ukraine, cracking under Western pressure.Israeli authorities have slammed Russia's military campaign. The country voted against Russia at the United Nations General Assembly — where Moscow was excluded from the UN Human Rights Council — and have been mulling the possibility of joining sanctions against Moscow, although officially they have tried to maintain neutrality.

