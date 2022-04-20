https://sputniknews.com/20220420/new-video-emerges-of-chinese-h-6n-bomber-toting-massive-ballistic-missile-underneath-1094922636.html

New Video Emerges of Chinese H-6N Bomber Toting Massive Ballistic Missile Underneath

New video emerged on social media on Wednesday of a Chinese Xi’an H-6N strategic bomber carrying a very large ballistic missile underneath its belly. The aircraft is a heavily modified version of the Soviet-built Tu-16 (NATO reporting name “Badger”), which the People’s Liberation Army has designed to carry ballistic missiles and extra-large cargo such as drones.Observers were unable to positively identify the weapon, but speculated it could be related to the YJ-21 anti-ship missile, which was separately reported on Wednesday as being test-fired by a Type 055 guided-missile cruiser.Such weapons have been dubbed “carrier killers” due to their long range, heavy striking power, and ability to evade US fleet defenses. China has developed a bevy of such weapons designed to keep US fleets well away from waters near the Chinese mainland, severely limiting the offensive potential of their aircraft.The Pentagon has long speculated that China was modifying its DF-21 anti-ship ballistic missile with hypersonic capability, dubbing the experimental weapon the CH-AS-X-13. According to The Diplomat, the missile has a range of 3,000 kilometers, which when added to the H6-N’s 6,000-kilometer range gives it a strike potential similar to intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM).The US once attempted to build its own air-launched ballistic missile (ALBM) as part of the Skybolt program, but found the weapon unwieldy, and after ICBMs entered the scene, the Skybolt was made obsolete. Today, apart from China, only Russia fields an ALBM: its Kinzhal hypersonic cruise missile. The US has attempted to catch up, but has not yet built a viable hypersonic weapon.

