New US Army 6.8mm Sig Sauer Automatic Rifle Marks 'Revolutionary ' Advance, General Says

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US army's new Sig Sauer automatic rifle and new caliber of ammunition developed in only two and a quarter years marks a... 20.04.2022, Sputnik International

"[We have] a new automatic rifle and a new caliber of ammunition for the first time in 65 years: This is revolutionary," Boruff told a Pentagon press conference. "We arrived at this point in 27 months."The Army announced late on Tuesday that the contract for the Next Generation Squad Weapon (NGSW) would go to Sig Sauer. The gun will come in regular rifle and automatic rifle variants and both will fire a new more lethal 6.8mm caliber ammunition, instead of the 5.56mm ammunition that has been the standard for 65 years, Boruff said.The first quarter of the contract’s $20 million will go to expanding production, Lethality Cross Functional Team Director Brig. Gen. Larry Burris told Wednesday's press conference.

