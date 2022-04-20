International
https://sputniknews.com/20220420/netflix-shares-tank-25-after-company-leaves-russia-1094902531.html
Netflix Shares Tank 25% After Company Leaves Russia
Netflix Shares Tank 25% After Company Leaves Russia
Amid the drop, Netflix announced it is mulling cutting the password sharing option — believed to be used by over 100 million households — and creating a... 20.04.2022, Sputnik International
2022-04-20T07:46+0000
2022-04-20T07:46+0000
netflix
shares
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107136/47/1071364770_0:181:3518:2160_1920x0_80_0_0_c3a0ea7c8b97b228c50bb74ea12847e5.jpg
Netflix has suffered a disastrous 25.7 per cent drop in shares after the company revealed it had lost 200,000 subscribers compared to the first quarter of 2021. After the streaming platform announced it was pulling out of the Russian market, it experienced a major customer outflow, with at least 700,000 subscribers lost, resulting in the first drop in the number of subscribers since 2011.Netflix also projected a loss of another 2 million subscribers in the current April-June quarter.At the same time Netflix reported a drop in its net income, which is now 6.4 per cent lower than last year.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107136/47/1071364770_175:0:3303:2346_1920x0_80_0_0_481c3692d5ad112f8faa556ec3cd2fb2.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
netflix, shares

Netflix Shares Tank 25% After Company Leaves Russia

07:46 GMT 20.04.2022
© AP Photo / Matt RourkeIn this July 17, 2017, file photo the Netflix logo is displayed on an iPhone in Philadelphia.
In this July 17, 2017, file photo the Netflix logo is displayed on an iPhone in Philadelphia. - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.04.2022
© AP Photo / Matt Rourke
Subscribe
US
India
Global
Amid the drop, Netflix announced it is mulling cutting the password sharing option — believed to be used by over 100 million households — and creating a special subscription system, introducing adverts.
Netflix has suffered a disastrous 25.7 per cent drop in shares after the company revealed it had lost 200,000 subscribers compared to the first quarter of 2021.
After the streaming platform announced it was pulling out of the Russian market, it experienced a major customer outflow, with at least 700,000 subscribers lost, resulting in the first drop in the number of subscribers since 2011.

“Our revenue growth has slowed considerably,” the company wrote in a letter to shareholders Tuesday. “Streaming is winning over linear, as we predicted, and Netflix titles are very popular globally. However, our relatively high household penetration — when including the large number of households sharing accounts — combined with competition, is creating revenue growth headwinds".

Netflix also projected a loss of another 2 million subscribers in the current April-June quarter.
At the same time Netflix reported a drop in its net income, which is now 6.4 per cent lower than last year.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала