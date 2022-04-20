https://sputniknews.com/20220420/netflix-shares-tank-25-after-company-leaves-russia-1094902531.html

Netflix Shares Tank 25% After Company Leaves Russia

Netflix Shares Tank 25% After Company Leaves Russia

Amid the drop, Netflix announced it is mulling cutting the password sharing option — believed to be used by over 100 million households — and creating a... 20.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-20T07:46+0000

2022-04-20T07:46+0000

2022-04-20T07:46+0000

netflix

shares

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107136/47/1071364770_0:181:3518:2160_1920x0_80_0_0_c3a0ea7c8b97b228c50bb74ea12847e5.jpg

Netflix has suffered a disastrous 25.7 per cent drop in shares after the company revealed it had lost 200,000 subscribers compared to the first quarter of 2021. After the streaming platform announced it was pulling out of the Russian market, it experienced a major customer outflow, with at least 700,000 subscribers lost, resulting in the first drop in the number of subscribers since 2011.Netflix also projected a loss of another 2 million subscribers in the current April-June quarter.At the same time Netflix reported a drop in its net income, which is now 6.4 per cent lower than last year.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

netflix, shares