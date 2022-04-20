International
LIVE UPDATES: Ukrainian Forces Shell DPR 32 Times Over Past Day, Authorities Say
LIVE UPDATES: Ukrainian Forces Shell DPR 32 Times Over Past Day, Authorities Say
Since the beginning of the operation, Russian forces have eliminated 140 Ukrainian warplanes, 490 drones, 2,367 tanks and armoured vehicles, as well as many other objects, according to the Ministry of Defence.The situation remains tense in Donbass, where the Russian troops and Donbass militia are eliminating remaining Ukrainian radicals at the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol.
A serviceman of the DPR People's Militia is seen on a front line in Mariupol, Donetsk People's Republic.

LIVE UPDATES: Ukrainian Forces Shell DPR 32 Times Over Past Day, Authorities Say

07:29 GMT 20.04.2022 (Updated: 07:32 GMT 20.04.2022)
Russia launched the special operation in Ukraine on 24 February in order to stop the eight-year-long war in Donbass waged by Kiev's troops. The Russian forces have targeted Ukrainian military infrastructure with high-precision weapons, while the DPR and LPR started reclaiming the territory of their Republics.
Since the beginning of the operation, Russian forces have eliminated 140 Ukrainian warplanes, 490 drones, 2,367 tanks and armoured vehicles, as well as many other objects, according to the Ministry of Defence.
The situation remains tense in Donbass, where the Russian troops and Donbass militia are eliminating remaining Ukrainian radicals at the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol.
Follow Sputnik's live feed and Telegram channels to get the latest updates:
Sputnik News US — https://t.me/sputniknewsus
Sputnik News India — https://t.me/sputniknewsindia
07:41 GMT 20.04.2022
Constructive US Contribution to Russia-Ukraine Negotiations is Impossible Now - Source
It is now impossible to speak of the United States making a constructive contribution to the negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, a high-ranking diplomatic source in Moscow told Sputnik.

"Given the position that is formulated and reproduced on a daily basis by US officials, I think there is no room for any constructive contribution," the source said, commenting on the possibility of Washington joining the Russian-Ukrainian negotiations.

The US is unambiguously seeking a military escalation, pumping up Ukraine with weapons, the source said, adding that "militant statements" by Washington are often irresponsible.
07:49 GMT 20.04.2022
DPR Militia Says It Has Eliminated 86 Ukrainian Radicals Over the Past Day
