LIVE UPDATES: Ukrainian Forces Shell DPR 32 Times Over Past Day, Authorities Say

Constructive US Contribution to Russia-Ukraine Negotiations is Impossible Now - Source

It is now impossible to speak of the United States making a constructive contribution to the negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, a high-ranking diplomatic source in Moscow told Sputnik.

"Given the position that is formulated and reproduced on a daily basis by US officials, I think there is no room for any constructive contribution," the source said, commenting on the possibility of Washington joining the Russian-Ukrainian negotiations.

The US is unambiguously seeking a military escalation, pumping up Ukraine with weapons, the source said, adding that "militant statements" by Washington are often irresponsible.