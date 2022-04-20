https://sputniknews.com/20220420/labour-expected-to-table-motion-calling-probe-into-bojo-partygate-claims-1094901861.html

Labour Expected to Table Motion Calling For Probe Into BoJo Partygate Claims

Addressing UK parliament on Tuesday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson offered his "wholehearted” apology over attending a lockdown-breaking party in 2020. BoJo is... 20.04.2022, Sputnik International

Britain’s Labour Party is expected to table a motion later on Wednesday that stipulates a probe by the House of Commons’ Privilege's Committee into whether Prime Minister Boris Johnson misled MPs over partygate­-related claims.The PM initially insisted that all COVID rules were followed late last year, when allegations of COVID rule-busting parties in Downing Street first surfaced.Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle granted a request from opposition lawmakers for Thursday’s vote on the motion, which will be held at a time when BoJo is scheduled to be away on a visit to India.Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey urged Tory members to “do their patriotic duty” during the upcoming vote, while Labour's Shadow Attorney General Emily Thornberry underscored that Conservative MPs should "look at their consciences".Sky New cited unnamed Labour sources as saying that the Commons’ Privilege’s Committee could ask for documents and photos from civil servant Sue Gray's initial findings on the partygate scandal, if the motion is passed.Opposition parties will now have to persuade Tories, who are angry over BoJo’s behavior, to join them in voting for the parliamentary probe. The Times reported in this vein that Johnson purportedly ordered Conservative lawmakers to block the opposition’s push for the probe. The newspaper cited an unnamed Labour source as saying that “any Conservative MP considering voting to block this investigation would be voting for a cover up”.The development unfold as the UK prime minister offered the House of Commons his "wholehearted apology" on Tuesday after being fined by the Metropolitan Police for taking part in a 2020 Downing Street party during the coronavirus lockdown. BoJo appeared in parliament for the first times since being fined by the Metropolitan Police over attending the 2020 No 10 social gathering.Former Tory chief whip Mark Harper has, meanwhile, told the lawmakers that the PM is unworthy of being in office, shortly after and he posted a letter of no confidence in Johnson on his Twitter page, submitting the document to Sir Graham Brady, the chair of the Conservatives' 1922 Committee.The PM responded by saying that he “bitterly” regrets what has happened, adding, “[…] I do believe that it is the job of this Government to get on with the priorities of the British people and that is what we are going to do”.It takes 54 letters of no confidence from Conservative MPs to trigger a vote of no confidence. At least 9 Conservative MPs have publicly demanded Boris Johnson's departure so far over the partygate scandal, sending their letters to Graham Brady. Media reports say that the number of the letter stands between 20 and 40.If the 54-letter threshold is reached, an announcement will be made by Brady and the vote of no confidence will then be held. If more than 50% of lawmakers say that they want Johnson to remain, he will be immune from another leadership challenge for another year.

