'Justice League' Star Arrested for Throwing Chair at Woman, Reports Say
© Vianney Le CaerActors Jason Momoa, from left, Ezra Miller, Gal Gadot, Ben Affleck, Ray Fisher and Henry Cavill pose for a selfie photograph at a photo call to promote the film 'Justice League', in London, Saturday, Nov. 3, 2017.
© Vianney Le Caer
The actor, known for his short temper, got into trouble on the same day he attended a courtroom via Zoom to plead no contest to a disorderly conduct charge in another harassment incident.
Actor Ezra Miller was arrested by Hawaii police on Tuesday after allegedly assaulting a woman, the Hill reported, citing the police. The incident occurred overnight in the town of Pāhoa in Hawaii County.
The movie star was attending an event, when he suddenly "became irate" and after a short altercation allegedly threw a chair at a 26-year-old woman's head, leaving her with "approximate half-inch cut", according to police report.
Officers tracked Miller after the incident and arrested him, but the actor was released later in the morning.
The whole situation attracted a number of users, who started posting memes on Twitter, mocking Miller for getting into trouble yet again.
Ezra Miller running to assault someone else. pic.twitter.com/i8VEyhmNXw— The Dread Pirate Mark Brooks (@MarkBrooksArt) April 19, 2022
Ezra Miller when they’re asked to leave: pic.twitter.com/LbN0yMkOtN— AJ (dont attack me, forbes is ➡️ that way) (@AjepArts) April 20, 2022
"Can you please leave? you're disturbing the patrons"— Demarco stan account 𒉭 (@Griffithin1997) April 19, 2022
Ezra Miller: pic.twitter.com/Ey5Tqs9WRZ
Ezra Miller deciding which Hawaiian island to terrorize next pic.twitter.com/BTuIXumpjv— Volk (@Volkerstime) April 19, 2022
Ezra Miller entering someone’s house in Hawaii pic.twitter.com/8SVTqOYY1O— BLACK LIVES MATTER (@willowhalliwell) April 19, 2022
Ezra Miller is turning into mister frog before our eyes pic.twitter.com/VsLpxamYss— Questioning Comics (@BizzareComics) April 20, 2022
Ezra Miller’s PR team after seeing them in trouble AGAIN. pic.twitter.com/wsCBoPFuao— TASK the Leader of the #Khongregation of #Khonshu (@UpToTASK) April 19, 2022
Ezra Miller out there tormenting the people of Hawaii like pic.twitter.com/lDiMlK0fzJ— Jordan Londergan (@jrlondergan) April 19, 2022
This is not the first time the "Justice League" star faces troubles with the law - less than a month ago, Miller was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and harassment at a karaoke bar in Hilo, where he allegedly assaulted patrons. According to police, he "grabbed the microphone from a 23-year-old woman singing karaoke and later lunged at a 32-year-old man playing darts.
Miller is known for his performance in Fantastic Beasts franchise and in "Justice League". He is also the star of the upcoming 2023 superhero movie "The Flash".