https://sputniknews.com/20220420/justice-league-star-arrested-for-throwing-chair-at-woman-reports-say-1094901034.html

'Justice League' Star Arrested for Throwing Chair at Woman, Reports Say

'Justice League' Star Arrested for Throwing Chair at Woman, Reports Say

The actor, known for his short temper, got into trouble on the same day he attended a courtroom via Zoom to plead no contest to a disorderly conduct charge in... 20.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-20T05:35+0000

2022-04-20T05:35+0000

2022-04-20T05:35+0000

actor

police

arrest

hawaii

us

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/14/1094901185_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_9815fe033e07d2ff50fc81c00d691037.jpg

Actor Ezra Miller was arrested by Hawaii police on Tuesday after allegedly assaulting a woman, the Hill reported, citing the police. The incident occurred overnight in the town of Pāhoa in Hawaii County. The movie star was attending an event, when he suddenly "became irate" and after a short altercation allegedly threw a chair at a 26-year-old woman's head, leaving her with "approximate half-inch cut", according to police report.Officers tracked Miller after the incident and arrested him, but the actor was released later in the morning.The whole situation attracted a number of users, who started posting memes on Twitter, mocking Miller for getting into trouble yet again.This is not the first time the "Justice League" star faces troubles with the law - less than a month ago, Miller was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and harassment at a karaoke bar in Hilo, where he allegedly assaulted patrons. According to police, he "grabbed the microphone from a 23-year-old woman singing karaoke and later lunged at a 32-year-old man playing darts.Miller is known for his performance in Fantastic Beasts franchise and in "Justice League". He is also the star of the upcoming 2023 superhero movie "The Flash".

hawaii

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

actor, police, arrest, hawaii, us