Israel, Turkey Leaders Discuss Security Amid Jerusalem Events

Israel, Turkey Leaders Discuss Security Amid Jerusalem Events

"The telephone call was held in connection with the request of the President of Turkey to speak with President Herzog in the context of security tensions in recent days. The conversation was held in a good and open spirit," the statement said.Erdogan expressed "concern and pain" in connection with the events of recent days and stressed that the status quo in holy places is very important for the Muslim world.The sides agreed to maintain constant contact.The security situation in Israel has deteriorated in recent weeks. Since mid-March, 14 residents of the country have become victims of attacks and terrorist acts. In recent days, serious riots have taken place on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem.

