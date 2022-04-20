https://sputniknews.com/20220420/guess-which-american-state-is-worried-about-penis-size-the-most-1094914083.html

Guess Which American State is Worried About Penis Size the Most

Guess Which American State is Worried About Penis Size the Most

This state may be the political powerhouse of America, but it looks like its residents are clearly concerned not only about legislative gimmicks and issues of... 20.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-20T13:41+0000

2022-04-20T13:41+0000

2022-04-20T13:52+0000

tech

science

penis

size

viral

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/14/1094914986_0:36:960:576_1920x0_80_0_0_977f34bdf294d478e13634e61a77cd98.jpg

Washington, District of Columbia has turned out to be the most insecure place in the USA when it comes to package size, beating all 50 states.The study conducted by UK online pharmacy 'From Mars' makes grim reading for residents of the United States capital. According to research based on the Google search data, there are 1,157.6 penis size-related searches per 100,000 people in DC.Second place is held by Utah, but even in the Beehive State, people take to Google about their penises a lot less: just 816.9 searches per 100,000 people. Third place went to California and its 747.7 searches per 100,000 people.The queries that interested the researchers in this study were related to size insecurities, among them being questions like "is my penis too small" and "how to make my penis bigger".Mars' survey went a lot further than just diving into the delicate insecurities of American men, analysing Google data from 86 countries and rolling out a final ranking on average penis size throughout the world. Overall, it seems that the concerns of DC residents - as well as those of other Americans - are quite reasonable, since the United States holds 60th place in the rating.But not everyone in America is so concerned about their penis size. From Mars has also pointed out the states that are, in contrast, least worried about what's in their pants. These states include Alaska, Louisiana, Wyoming, South Carolina, and many others, with Mississippi proudly caring the least - just 440.8 searches per 100,000 people. So it seems that DC has a lead to follow.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

tech, science, penis, size, viral