https://sputniknews.com/20220420/guess-which-american-state-is-worried-about-penis-size-the-most-1094914083.html
Guess Which American State is Worried About Penis Size the Most
Guess Which American State is Worried About Penis Size the Most
This state may be the political powerhouse of America, but it looks like its residents are clearly concerned not only about legislative gimmicks and issues of... 20.04.2022, Sputnik International
2022-04-20T13:41+0000
2022-04-20T13:41+0000
2022-04-20T13:52+0000
tech
science
penis
size
viral
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/14/1094914986_0:36:960:576_1920x0_80_0_0_977f34bdf294d478e13634e61a77cd98.jpg
Washington, District of Columbia has turned out to be the most insecure place in the USA when it comes to package size, beating all 50 states.The study conducted by UK online pharmacy 'From Mars' makes grim reading for residents of the United States capital. According to research based on the Google search data, there are 1,157.6 penis size-related searches per 100,000 people in DC.Second place is held by Utah, but even in the Beehive State, people take to Google about their penises a lot less: just 816.9 searches per 100,000 people. Third place went to California and its 747.7 searches per 100,000 people.The queries that interested the researchers in this study were related to size insecurities, among them being questions like "is my penis too small" and "how to make my penis bigger".Mars' survey went a lot further than just diving into the delicate insecurities of American men, analysing Google data from 86 countries and rolling out a final ranking on average penis size throughout the world. Overall, it seems that the concerns of DC residents - as well as those of other Americans - are quite reasonable, since the United States holds 60th place in the rating.But not everyone in America is so concerned about their penis size. From Mars has also pointed out the states that are, in contrast, least worried about what's in their pants. These states include Alaska, Louisiana, Wyoming, South Carolina, and many others, with Mississippi proudly caring the least - just 440.8 searches per 100,000 people. So it seems that DC has a lead to follow.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/14/1094914986_37:0:889:639_1920x0_80_0_0_74fae67c0748272633a69d47f30cc6fa.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
tech, science, penis, size, viral
Guess Which American State is Worried About Penis Size the Most
13:41 GMT 20.04.2022 (Updated: 13:52 GMT 20.04.2022)
This state may be the political powerhouse of America, but it looks like its residents are clearly concerned not only about legislative gimmicks and issues of democracy.
Washington, District of Columbia has turned out to be the most insecure place in the USA when it comes to package size, beating all 50 states.
The study
conducted by UK online pharmacy 'From Mars' makes grim reading for residents of the United States capital. According to research based on the Google search data, there are 1,157.6 penis size-related searches per 100,000 people in DC.
Second place is held by Utah, but even in the Beehive State, people take to Google about their penises a lot less: just 816.9 searches per 100,000 people.
Third place went to California and its 747.7 searches per 100,000 people.
The queries that interested the researchers in this study were related to size insecurities, among them being questions like "is my penis too small" and "how to make my penis bigger".
Mars' survey went a lot further than just diving into the delicate insecurities of American men, analysing Google data from 86 countries and rolling out a final ranking on average penis size throughout the world. Overall, it seems that the concerns of DC residents - as well as those of other Americans - are quite reasonable, since the United States holds 60th place in the rating.
But not everyone in America is so concerned about their penis size. From Mars has also pointed out the states that are, in contrast, least worried about what's in their pants. These states include Alaska, Louisiana, Wyoming, South Carolina, and many others, with Mississippi proudly caring the least - just 440.8 searches per 100,000 people.
So it seems that DC has a lead to follow.