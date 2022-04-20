G20 States Understand Need to Cooperate Despite Tensions Over Ukraine, Indonesian Minister Says
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - All members of the G20 group of countries understand the need for cooperation and multilateralism despite existing tensions over Ukraine, Indonesian Finance Minister Sri Mulyani said on Wednesday.
"Interestingly, even though in this case there is a strong condemnation regarding the war in Ukraine by Russia, but all members exactly underlying the need for us to be able to continue to maintain G20 cooperation and the importance of multilateralism," Mulyani said during a press conference after a G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meeting in Washington.
Moreover, several members of the G20 expressed concerns about economic consequences caused by the West's sanctions against Russia during the meeting, according to him.
"Some members expressed concerns about the economic consequences of the sanctions," Mulyani said.
Still, the minister noted that the anti-Russia walkout by the US and its allies during the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meeting earlier in the day will not erode cooperation or the role of the forum.
"I'm confident that this will not erode the cooperation, as well as the role of the G20 Forum," Mulyani said when asked if the walkout would have an impact on the G20 forum.
Indonesia currently holds the G20's presidency and is due to host the organization's next summit in Bali on November 15-16.