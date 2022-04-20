International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Situation in Ukraine
On 24 February, Russia launched a special military operation amid Kiev's ongoing shelling of the DPR and LPR. President Vladimir Putin stated that the op is meant to protect the people of Donbass, and its goal is the complete demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine.
https://sputniknews.com/20220420/former-ukrainian-official-says-kiev-fully-controlled-by-west-1094923034.html
Former Ukrainian Official Says Kiev Fully Controlled by West
Former Ukrainian Official Says Kiev Fully Controlled by West
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Ukrainian government is under complete control of the West, with Ukraine acting more like a satellite state than an independent country... 20.04.2022, Sputnik International
2022-04-20T21:05+0000
2022-04-20T21:05+0000
situation in ukraine
ukraine
ukraine crisis
west
us
former politician
politician
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/14/1094923009_0:0:3001:1688_1920x0_80_0_0_cb65f9448bb7a31f77fbd1176a595bdb.jpg
"The Ukrainian authorities are under total control of the collective West. Meetings, talks and reports to Western supervisors are not concealed but paraded with pride. Of course, we can only guess what special service officers are saying at those meetings but everyone knows that the Kiev secret police became a puppet a long time ago," the former official, who has moved to a European country after the start of the Russian special operation in Ukraine, said.Kiev's talks with the West resembled a report of a provincial bureaucrat to central authorities, while "Western officials praise or chastise their vassals and outline the direction of Kiev's policies for the future," the politician, who wished to remain anonymous, added.The former official also mentioned the biological weapons talks between Ukraine and the United States, saying that in 2005 the sides inked a bilateral agreement on cooperation in preventing the creation of bioweapon technologies, under which Washington provided assistance for laboratories in Kiev, Odessa and Lviv, as well as in other cities later on.He also noted that while the country does not have an official quota system for political appointments, most high-ranking officials responsible for "ideological issues" since 2001 have been from the western part of the country. This includes ministerial positions in the areas of education, science, culture and information policy.On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian troops.In March, the Russian Defense Ministry revealed that the United States had spent more than $200 million on the operation of biological laboratories in Ukraine, which Moscow believes participated in the American military biological program. According to the Russian military, the investment fund of Hunter Biden, the son of US President Joe Biden, was participating in financing the program.
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/14/1094923009_0:0:2667:2000_1920x0_80_0_0_af5ce34861d87b9e9cd048e5811805d5.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
ukraine, ukraine crisis, west, us, former politician, politician

Former Ukrainian Official Says Kiev Fully Controlled by West

21:05 GMT 20.04.2022
© AP PhotoThis image made available by the Ukraine Presidential Press Office shows Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, center, and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, center left, as they tour downtown Kiev, Ukraine, on Saturday, April 9, 2022.
This image made available by the Ukraine Presidential Press Office shows Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, center, and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, center left, as they tour downtown Kiev, Ukraine, on Saturday, April 9, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.04.2022
© AP Photo
Subscribe
US
India
Global
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Ukrainian government is under complete control of the West, with Ukraine acting more like a satellite state than an independent country, a retired Ukrainian official told Sputnik on Wednesday.
"The Ukrainian authorities are under total control of the collective West. Meetings, talks and reports to Western supervisors are not concealed but paraded with pride. Of course, we can only guess what special service officers are saying at those meetings but everyone knows that the Kiev secret police became a puppet a long time ago," the former official, who has moved to a European country after the start of the Russian special operation in Ukraine, said.
Kiev's talks with the West resembled a report of a provincial bureaucrat to central authorities, while "Western officials praise or chastise their vassals and outline the direction of Kiev's policies for the future," the politician, who wished to remain anonymous, added.
The former official also mentioned the biological weapons talks between Ukraine and the United States, saying that in 2005 the sides inked a bilateral agreement on cooperation in preventing the creation of bioweapon technologies, under which Washington provided assistance for laboratories in Kiev, Odessa and Lviv, as well as in other cities later on.
"They studied bird flu, Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever, African swine fever and other 'cute' diseases. And experienced investigators and scientists can give a clue what was really going on at the laboratories if they have an opportunity to look into what has been done on US dime for almost 20 years," the ex-official stated.
He also noted that while the country does not have an official quota system for political appointments, most high-ranking officials responsible for "ideological issues" since 2001 have been from the western part of the country. This includes ministerial positions in the areas of education, science, culture and information policy.
"The same thing is with the diplomatic corps – the share of people from Galicia in the foreign ministry is disproportionally large, while people born in Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson can be counted on the fingers of one hand with effort," the former official said, adding that Lviv is the second training ground for international relations specialists in the country after Kiev, despite being the seventh in terms of population.
On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian troops.
In March, the Russian Defense Ministry revealed that the United States had spent more than $200 million on the operation of biological laboratories in Ukraine, which Moscow believes participated in the American military biological program. According to the Russian military, the investment fund of Hunter Biden, the son of US President Joe Biden, was participating in financing the program.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала