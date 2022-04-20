https://sputniknews.com/20220420/former-ukrainian-official-says-kiev-fully-controlled-by-west-1094923034.html

Former Ukrainian Official Says Kiev Fully Controlled by West

Former Ukrainian Official Says Kiev Fully Controlled by West

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Ukrainian government is under complete control of the West, with Ukraine acting more like a satellite state than an independent country... 20.04.2022

"The Ukrainian authorities are under total control of the collective West. Meetings, talks and reports to Western supervisors are not concealed but paraded with pride. Of course, we can only guess what special service officers are saying at those meetings but everyone knows that the Kiev secret police became a puppet a long time ago," the former official, who has moved to a European country after the start of the Russian special operation in Ukraine, said.Kiev's talks with the West resembled a report of a provincial bureaucrat to central authorities, while "Western officials praise or chastise their vassals and outline the direction of Kiev's policies for the future," the politician, who wished to remain anonymous, added.The former official also mentioned the biological weapons talks between Ukraine and the United States, saying that in 2005 the sides inked a bilateral agreement on cooperation in preventing the creation of bioweapon technologies, under which Washington provided assistance for laboratories in Kiev, Odessa and Lviv, as well as in other cities later on.He also noted that while the country does not have an official quota system for political appointments, most high-ranking officials responsible for "ideological issues" since 2001 have been from the western part of the country. This includes ministerial positions in the areas of education, science, culture and information policy.On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian troops.In March, the Russian Defense Ministry revealed that the United States had spent more than $200 million on the operation of biological laboratories in Ukraine, which Moscow believes participated in the American military biological program. According to the Russian military, the investment fund of Hunter Biden, the son of US President Joe Biden, was participating in financing the program.

