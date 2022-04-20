https://sputniknews.com/20220420/european-parliament-committee-agrees-on-usb-type-c-as-eu-common-charger-standard-1094919649.html
European Parliament Committee Agrees on USB Type-C as EU Common Charger Standard
European Parliament Committee Agrees on USB Type-C as EU Common Charger Standard
MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The European Parliament committee announced on Wednesday that it has endorsed a proposal on designating USB Type-C as a common charger for... 20.04.2022, Sputnik International
2022-04-20T17:25+0000
2022-04-20T17:25+0000
2022-04-20T17:25+0000
europe
usb
tech
cable
smartphone
environment
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/14/1094919624_0:0:3111:1751_1920x0_80_0_0_2b195f80cc0c203104dd3192c2e14559.jpg
“MEPs support a common charger for portable electronic devices, reducing e-waste and making the use of different mobile phones, tablets and digital cameras more convenient. On Wednesday, the Internal Market and Consumer Protection Committee adopted its position on the revised Radio Equipment Directive with 43 votes in favour (2 against),” the statement read.The new regulation falls within a greater effort by the European Union “to address product sustainability, in particular of electronics on the EU market, and to reduce electronic waste,” the statement added.“With half a billion chargers for portable devices shipped in Europe each year, generating 11,000 to 13,000 tonnes of e-waste, a single charger for mobile phones and other small and medium electronic devices would benefit everyone. It will help the environment, further help the re-use of old electronics, save money, and reduce unnecessary costs and inconvenience for both businesses and consumers,” EU lawmaker Alex Agius Saliba said.The common charger standard will apply to all types of electronic devices charged by a wired cable, including mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, headphones, and alike. All devices will have to be fitted with a USB Type-C port, irrespective of manufacturer, except for those devices that are too small to have such a port, namely smart watches.Following committee approval, the new regulation should be endorsed by the entire European Parliament at the plenary session, which will be held in May. After that, the talks with the EU national governments will be initiated to finalize the legislation, the statement added.
https://sputniknews.com/20210922/one-cable-to-rule-them-all-eu-to-demand-use-of-common-charger-for-smartphones-by-2024--1089299233.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/14/1094919624_380:0:3111:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_c364cc20da665b45bf392a666c473cc4.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
europe, usb, tech, cable, smartphone, environment
European Parliament Committee Agrees on USB Type-C as EU Common Charger Standard
MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The European Parliament committee announced on Wednesday that it has endorsed a proposal on designating USB Type-C as a common charger for portable electronic devices, aiming to decrease environmental pollution.
“MEPs support a common charger for portable electronic devices, reducing e-waste and making the use of different mobile phones, tablets and digital cameras more convenient. On Wednesday, the Internal Market and Consumer Protection Committee adopted its position on the revised Radio Equipment Directive with 43 votes in favour (2 against),” the statement read.
The new regulation falls within a greater effort by the European Union “to address product sustainability, in particular of electronics on the EU market, and to reduce electronic waste,” the statement added.
“With half a billion chargers for portable devices shipped in Europe each year, generating 11,000 to 13,000 tonnes of e-waste, a single charger for mobile phones and other small and medium electronic devices would benefit everyone. It will help the environment, further help the re-use of old electronics, save money, and reduce unnecessary costs and inconvenience for both businesses and consumers,” EU lawmaker Alex Agius Saliba said.
22 September 2021, 12:25 GMT
The common charger standard will apply to all types of electronic devices charged by a wired cable, including mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, headphones, and alike. All devices will have to be fitted with a USB Type-C port, irrespective of manufacturer, except for those devices that are too small to have such a port, namely smart watches.
Following committee approval, the new regulation should be endorsed by the entire European Parliament at the plenary session, which will be held in May. After that, the talks with the EU national governments will be initiated to finalize the legislation, the statement added.