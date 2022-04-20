International
Elon Musk Mulls Making 'Catgirl' Sex Robots, Because Why Not
Elon Musk has shared his vision of the future where humans team up with robots in a pretty spicy way, recalling one of the promises he made to the Internet, which was... to make catgirl sex robots.The Tesla founder is no stranger to nods to catgirls, as he indeed joked about making catgirls in 2019.For those blissfully unaware of catgirls, they are fictional human characters that have cat ears, whiskers and tails. Such characters can usually be found in anime or manga.During his interview with Anderson, Musk hinted that Tesla could soon roll out an "interesting" prototype "sometime this year", or "within at least two years." He did not explicitly pledged that it would be anything catgirl-related.
Elon Musk Mulls Making 'Catgirl' Sex Robots, Because Why Not

18:26 GMT 20.04.2022
This handout image released by TED Conferences shows Tesla chief Elon Musk speaking during an interview with head of TED Chris Anderson (out of frame) at the TED2022: A New Era conference in Vancouver, Canada, April 14, 2022
This handout image released by TED Conferences shows Tesla chief Elon Musk speaking during an interview with head of TED Chris Anderson (out of frame) at the TED2022: A New Era conference in Vancouver, Canada, April 14, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.04.2022
© AFP 2022 / RYAN LASH
Can a robot write a symphony, you ask? How about a better question: can a robot become a sexual or romantic partner at some point in the future? Elon Musk's answer might certainly surprise you.
Elon Musk has shared his vision of the future where humans team up with robots in a pretty spicy way, recalling one of the promises he made to the Internet, which was... to make catgirl sex robots.
“It’s probably inevitable,” Musk said during an interview with TED’s Chris Anderson, referring to the possibility of robots becoming sexual partners to humans in the future. "I mean, I did promise the internet that I’d make catgirls. We could make a robot catgirl."
The Tesla founder is no stranger to nods to catgirls, as he indeed joked about making catgirls in 2019.
© Photo : Twitter / @elonmuskScreenshot
Screenshot - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.04.2022
Screenshot
© Photo : Twitter / @elonmusk
For those blissfully unaware of catgirls, they are fictional human characters that have cat ears, whiskers and tails. Such characters can usually be found in anime or manga.
During his interview with Anderson, Musk hinted that Tesla could soon roll out an "interesting" prototype "sometime this year", or "within at least two years." He did not explicitly pledged that it would be anything catgirl-related.
