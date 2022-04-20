International
https://sputniknews.com/20220420/easter-holiday-muslim-riots-over-burnt-quran-reportedly-cost-sweden-millions-of-dollars-1094911074.html
Easter Holiday Muslim Riots Over Burnt Quran Reportedly Cost Sweden Millions of Dollars
Easter Holiday Muslim Riots Over Burnt Quran Reportedly Cost Sweden Millions of Dollars
Local governments and police in Sweden cannot sign contracts with insurance companies to protect themselves from losses caused by riots. 20.04.2022, Sputnik International
2022-04-20T11:55+0000
2022-04-20T11:55+0000
europe
sweden
riot
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/14/1094911037_0:110:3253:1939_1920x0_80_0_0_17d047550f482e79f1a631d661ed75d4.jpg
The Muslim riots during this year's Easter holidays in the cities of Linköping, Norrköping, Örebro, in Stockholm and Malmö cost the Swedish budget tens of millions of crowns (millions of dollars), local newspaper Dagens Industri has reported. The riots were prompted by the public burning of Muslim holy book the Quran by Rasmus Paludan, leader of the Swedish right-wing party Hard Line.Some 26 police officers were hurt in the riots and will reportedly receive compensation for their injuries. The rioters burnt over 20 police cars, each costing at least $79,000 before modifications for law enforcement needs, Dagens Industri reported. The rioters also set a bus and a local school on fire.Local authorities and police will not receive any insurance pay-outs for the destroyed vehicles, equipment and vandalised buildings, as they are not allowed to sign contracts with private insurance companies, the newspaper said.The riots hit the Swedish cities after authorities confirmed they gave the green light to a demonstration organised by Rasmus Paludan, where he burnt a Quran calling it the "price" of freedom of speech. Sweden's Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson has condemned the violent riots that had left 14 civilians injured, including three protesters.Paludan's party has vowed to outlaw Islam in the country and deport non-Western refugees, many of whom entered Sweden during the 2015 immigration wave from the Middle East. The politician is planning new demonstrations next week, but several municipalities have reportedly already asked police to deny him the permission for fear of new riots by Muslims.Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus
sweden
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Tim Korso
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0d/1093831826_0:0:216:216_100x100_80_0_0_e3f43a960af0c6c99f7eb8ccbf5f812c.jpg
Tim Korso
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0d/1093831826_0:0:216:216_100x100_80_0_0_e3f43a960af0c6c99f7eb8ccbf5f812c.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/14/1094911037_260:0:2991:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_7385d595a14ea843f3b53acef5bf1fec.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
europe, sweden, riot

Easter Holiday Muslim Riots Over Burnt Quran Reportedly Cost Sweden Millions of Dollars

11:55 GMT 20.04.2022
© AFP 2022 / JOHAN NILSSONAn anti-riot police officer stands next to a city bus burning in Malmo late April 16, 2022. - The unrest in Malmo has continued after Rasmus Paludan, party leader of the Danish right-wing extremist party Tight Course, held a demonstration on April 16, 2022 at Skanegarden near the Oresund Bridge. (Photo by Johan NILSSON / TT NEWS AGENCY / AFP)
An anti-riot police officer stands next to a city bus burning in Malmo late April 16, 2022. - The unrest in Malmo has continued after Rasmus Paludan, party leader of the Danish right-wing extremist party Tight Course, held a demonstration on April 16, 2022 at Skanegarden near the Oresund Bridge. (Photo by Johan NILSSON / TT NEWS AGENCY / AFP) - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.04.2022
© AFP 2022 / JOHAN NILSSON
Subscribe
US
India
Global
Tim Korso - Sputnik International
Tim Korso
All materialsWrite to the author
Local governments and police in Sweden cannot sign contracts with insurance companies to protect themselves from losses caused by riots.
The Muslim riots during this year's Easter holidays in the cities of Linköping, Norrköping, Örebro, in Stockholm and Malmö cost the Swedish budget tens of millions of crowns (millions of dollars), local newspaper Dagens Industri has reported.
The riots were prompted by the public burning of Muslim holy book the Quran by Rasmus Paludan, leader of the Swedish right-wing party Hard Line.
Some 26 police officers were hurt in the riots and will reportedly receive compensation for their injuries. The rioters burnt over 20 police cars, each costing at least $79,000 before modifications for law enforcement needs, Dagens Industri reported. The rioters also set a bus and a local school on fire.
Local authorities and police will not receive any insurance pay-outs for the destroyed vehicles, equipment and vandalised buildings, as they are not allowed to sign contracts with private insurance companies, the newspaper said.
The riots hit the Swedish cities after authorities confirmed they gave the green light to a demonstration organised by Rasmus Paludan, where he burnt a Quran calling it the "price" of freedom of speech. Sweden's Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson has condemned the violent riots that had left 14 civilians injured, including three protesters.
Paludan's party has vowed to outlaw Islam in the country and deport non-Western refugees, many of whom entered Sweden during the 2015 immigration wave from the Middle East. The politician is planning new demonstrations next week, but several municipalities have reportedly already asked police to deny him the permission for fear of new riots by Muslims.
Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала