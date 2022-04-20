https://sputniknews.com/20220420/easter-holiday-muslim-riots-over-burnt-quran-reportedly-cost-sweden-millions-of-dollars-1094911074.html

Easter Holiday Muslim Riots Over Burnt Quran Reportedly Cost Sweden Millions of Dollars

Easter Holiday Muslim Riots Over Burnt Quran Reportedly Cost Sweden Millions of Dollars

Local governments and police in Sweden cannot sign contracts with insurance companies to protect themselves from losses caused by riots. 20.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-20T11:55+0000

2022-04-20T11:55+0000

2022-04-20T11:55+0000

europe

sweden

riot

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/14/1094911037_0:110:3253:1939_1920x0_80_0_0_17d047550f482e79f1a631d661ed75d4.jpg

The Muslim riots during this year's Easter holidays in the cities of Linköping, Norrköping, Örebro, in Stockholm and Malmö cost the Swedish budget tens of millions of crowns (millions of dollars), local newspaper Dagens Industri has reported. The riots were prompted by the public burning of Muslim holy book the Quran by Rasmus Paludan, leader of the Swedish right-wing party Hard Line.Some 26 police officers were hurt in the riots and will reportedly receive compensation for their injuries. The rioters burnt over 20 police cars, each costing at least $79,000 before modifications for law enforcement needs, Dagens Industri reported. The rioters also set a bus and a local school on fire.Local authorities and police will not receive any insurance pay-outs for the destroyed vehicles, equipment and vandalised buildings, as they are not allowed to sign contracts with private insurance companies, the newspaper said.The riots hit the Swedish cities after authorities confirmed they gave the green light to a demonstration organised by Rasmus Paludan, where he burnt a Quran calling it the "price" of freedom of speech. Sweden's Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson has condemned the violent riots that had left 14 civilians injured, including three protesters.Paludan's party has vowed to outlaw Islam in the country and deport non-Western refugees, many of whom entered Sweden during the 2015 immigration wave from the Middle East. The politician is planning new demonstrations next week, but several municipalities have reportedly already asked police to deny him the permission for fear of new riots by Muslims.Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus

sweden

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Tim Korso https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0d/1093831826_0:0:216:216_100x100_80_0_0_e3f43a960af0c6c99f7eb8ccbf5f812c.jpg

Tim Korso https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0d/1093831826_0:0:216:216_100x100_80_0_0_e3f43a960af0c6c99f7eb8ccbf5f812c.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Tim Korso https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0d/1093831826_0:0:216:216_100x100_80_0_0_e3f43a960af0c6c99f7eb8ccbf5f812c.jpg

europe, sweden, riot