https://sputniknews.com/20220420/denmark-eyes-sending-migrants-to-rwanda-in-uk-like-deal-1094921710.html

Denmark Eyes Sending Migrants to Rwanda in UK-Like Deal

Denmark Eyes Sending Migrants to Rwanda in UK-Like Deal

The country is seeking to deal with the continuing arrivals of illegal migrants, as well as with the ones that entered the country during the 2015 influx of... 20.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-20T19:26+0000

2022-04-20T19:26+0000

2022-04-20T19:26+0000

denmark

rwanda

europe

africa

migrants

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/14/1094921685_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_b65996168d97eee45959f8ca48827c1d.jpg

Denmark is discussing an agreement with Rwanda that will allow the European nation to send incoming asylum seekers to the African country instead, Immigration Minister Mattias Tesfaye has announced. The two countries are still in talks regarding the deal, and a high-level meeting will be held next week to discuss the issue, he added.Copenhagen has been looking for ways to deal with the influx of refugees since at least 2019, when it introduced a plan to send the Syrians back to Syria once the situation is stable there. Syrians were one of the dominant groups of migrants that flooded into Europe in 2015 and consecutive years, fleeing the instability in the Middle East. However, the Danish government has so far failed to reach a deal with Damascus to receive its wayward citizens.Denmark also passed a law that allows it to send arriving asylum seekers to another country, but has yet to reach an agreement with a receiving country. The UK recently struck such a deal with Rwanda. The details are sketchy at the moment, but according to British officials, London will be sending migrants to the African country based on the strength of their asylum claim and the way they arrived in the UK.The UK has been recently struggling to deal with the influx of migrants crossing the English Channel. These migrants use dinghies poorly adapted for this purpose. Many of them used the services of human traffickers and criminal groups, with London accusing France of failing to deal with this issue on their side.Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus

denmark

rwanda

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Tim Korso https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0d/1093831826_0:0:216:216_100x100_80_0_0_e3f43a960af0c6c99f7eb8ccbf5f812c.jpg

Tim Korso https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0d/1093831826_0:0:216:216_100x100_80_0_0_e3f43a960af0c6c99f7eb8ccbf5f812c.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Tim Korso https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0d/1093831826_0:0:216:216_100x100_80_0_0_e3f43a960af0c6c99f7eb8ccbf5f812c.jpg

denmark, rwanda, europe, africa, migrants