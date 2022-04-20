https://sputniknews.com/20220420/china-urges-us-to-clarify-situation-with-cias-beehive-spyware-1094914302.html

China Urges US to Clarify Situation With CIA's Beehive Spyware

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - China called on the United States to clarify the situation regarding its Beehive malware attack and control systems developed and... 20.04.2022, Sputnik International

On Tuesday, Chinese newspaper Global Times reported that Chinese cybersecurity experts exposed the Beehive cyberweapon developed by the CIA and US defence company Northrop Grumman.The programme can support remote scanning, vulnerability exploitation, concealed implantation, secret theft, file extraction, intranet penetration, and system destruction, according to the report.The spokesman accused the US of "trying to cajole relevant countries, especially China's neighbors, into cybersecurity cooperation with it" under the pretext of enhancing capacity.The CIA reportedly deployed network infrastructure for the operation of the Beehive platform around the world, including in Canada, France, Germany, Malaysia, and Turkey, among other countries.

