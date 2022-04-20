https://sputniknews.com/20220420/5000-ukrainian-refugees-have-been-detained-at-us-southern-border-1094899255.html

5,000 Ukrainian Refugees Have Been Detained at US Southern Border

On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed Ukrainian refugees, current events including NATO holding ‘live-fire’ cyber exercises, and... 20.04.2022, Sputnik International

5,000 Ukrainian Refugees Have Been Detained at U.S. Southern Border

GUESTS:Mark Sleboda - International Relations and Security Analyst | Viktor Medvedchuk, Russian Naval Ship Destroyed, and Ukrainians Living in RussiaAlex Krainer - Author of The Grand Deception & Hedge Fund Manager | The International Banking Cartel, Bill Browder, and The Money Planes StoryIn the first hour, Lee and Jason Goodman spoke with Mark Frost about the treason charges against Zelesky's political opponents, support for Russia's military operation, and foreign prisoners of war. Mark talked about the Gonzalo Lira story and the Ukrainian diaspora spread across Canada. Mark discussed the status of Russia's military operation and foreign journalism in Ukraine.In the second hour, Lee and Jason Goodman spoke with Alex Krainer about his book The Grand Deception, Jonathan Weiner, and the war on Russia. Alex discussed the plot to destroy Russia and US politicians involved in the creation of the Magnitsky act. Alex spoke about the censorship he's faced and the failed narrative of the deep state.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this programme are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

