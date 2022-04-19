https://sputniknews.com/20220419/zelensky-asks-biden-to-visit-ukraine-russiagate-bombshell-michael-sussman-data-was-user-created-1094874690.html

Zelensky Asks Biden to Visit Ukraine; Russiagate Bombshell, Michael Sussman Data Was 'User Created'

Ukrainian President Zelensky requests a visit from President Biden as Mariupol falls and Lviv shudders from aerial attacks. 19.04.2022, Sputnik International

Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss Ukraine. Ukrainian President Zelensky requests a visit from President Biden as Mariupol falls and Lvov shudders from aerial attacks. Also, Russia publishes data on foreign mercenaries fighting in Ukraine.George Koo, journalist, social activist, and international business consultant, joins us to discuss China. Representative McCarthy argues that Ukraine should serve as an impetus for the US to send more arms to Taiwan. Meanwhile, ultra hawk John Bolton calls for world war 3 as he argues for US troops stationed in Taiwan.Caleb Maupin, journalist and political analyst, joins us to discuss foreign policy. There is an outbreak of riots in Sweden as a far-right group burns the holy Quran. Also, the French election heats up as the candidates set forth their respective economic platforms.Teodrose Fikre, US Congressional Candidate representing Virginia and editor and founder of the Ghion Journal joins us to discuss Ethiopia. The head of the World Health Organization is complaining that the response to the crisis in Ukraine is far greater than the response to the plight of countries in Africa and the black and brown world.Laith Marouf, broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon, joins us to discuss the Middle East. Israeli police and soldiers attacked the Al Aqsa Mosque, beating and arresting worshippers. Also, Turkish warplanes have stepped up attacks on Kurdish positions in Northern Iraq.Ricardo Vaz, political analyst and editor at Venezuelanalysis, joins us to discuss Latin America. The crisis of the Venezuelan opposition is increasing as its leaders reach out to President Biden for sanctions relief. Also, The President of Mexico is questioning US interests in Venezuela and the legitimacy of Juan Guaido.Jim Kavanagh, writer at thepolemicist.net and Counter Punch and the author of "The American Farce Unravels: Shreds of January 6th," joins us to discuss the reordering of power in the world. The US is suddenly pretending to care about human rights abuses in India. This seems to be a ploy to threaten the powerful Eurasioan nation into complying with sanctions against Russia.Steve Poikonen, national organizer for Action4Assange, joins us to discuss Russiagate. A recent court filing by Russia-gate Czar John Durham strongly indicates that he believes the computer data generated by Clinton campaign contractors was fabricated out of whole cloth.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this programme are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

