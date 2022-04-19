International
WATCH: Russian Su-34 Eliminates Ukrainian Strongholds
WATCH: Russian Su-34 Eliminates Ukrainian Strongholds
Over the past day, the Russian Air Force targeted 60 Ukrainian military objects, destroying, among other things, two depots where details for Tochka-U missiles... 19.04.2022
The Russian defence ministry has published a video showing a Su-34 destroying Ukrainian strongholds amid the advance of the Russian forces in the special operation. The clip shows the warplane taking off from an airfield, firing missiles during the mission, and then returning safely to the base.
russia, ukraine, su-34, ministry of defence

WATCH: Russian Su-34 Eliminates Ukrainian Strongholds

10:46 GMT 19.04.2022
© PhotoRussia's Defence Ministry has published footage of an Su-34 destroying Ukrainian strongholds and fortified areas
Russia's Defence Ministry has published footage of an Su-34 destroying Ukrainian strongholds and fortified areas
© Photo
