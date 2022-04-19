https://sputniknews.com/20220419/watch-russian-su-34-eliminates-ukrainian-strongholds-1094882337.html
WATCH: Russian Su-34 Eliminates Ukrainian Strongholds
The Russian defence ministry has published a video showing a Su-34 destroying Ukrainian strongholds amid the advance of the Russian forces in the special operation. The clip shows the warplane taking off from an airfield, firing missiles during the mission, and then returning safely to the base.
Over the past day, the Russian Air Force targeted 60 Ukrainian military objects, destroying, among other things, two depots where details for Tochka-U missiles were stored. In total, Russia has eliminated 140 Ukrainian warplanes, 487 UAVs, 2,353 tanks and 1,014 artillery pieces, according to the MoD.
The Russian defence ministry has published a video showing a Su-34 destroying Ukrainian strongholds amid the advance of the Russian forces in the special operation. The clip shows the warplane taking off from an airfield, firing missiles during the mission, and then returning safely to the base.