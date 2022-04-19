https://sputniknews.com/20220419/watch-russian-su-34-eliminates-ukrainian-strongholds-1094882337.html

WATCH: Russian Su-34 Eliminates Ukrainian Strongholds

Over the past day, the Russian Air Force targeted 60 Ukrainian military objects, destroying, among other things, two depots where details for Tochka-U missiles... 19.04.2022, Sputnik International

russia

ukraine

su-34

ministry of defence

The Russian defence ministry has published a video showing a Su-34 destroying Ukrainian strongholds amid the advance of the Russian forces in the special operation. The clip shows the warplane taking off from an airfield, firing missiles during the mission, and then returning safely to the base.

ukraine

russia, ukraine, su-34, ministry of defence