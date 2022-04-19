https://sputniknews.com/20220419/wall-street-snaps-2-day-drop-as-us-stocks-run-opposite-to-commodities-selloff-1094897530.html

Wall Street Snaps 2-Day Drop as US Stocks Run Opposite to Commodities Selloff

Wall Street Snaps 2-Day Drop as US Stocks Run Opposite to Commodities Selloff

NEW YORK (Sputnik) - Wall Street closed higher for the first time in three sessions, helped by expectations of another strong US earnings season and on... 19.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-19T21:33+0000

2022-04-19T21:33+0000

2022-04-19T21:33+0000

us stocks

wall street

russia

ukraine

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/13/1094897482_0:321:3071:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_4f22829e34da8917baba6c2749a94eed.jpg

The three major US indexes - the S&P 500, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq Composite - rose by an average of 1.7% at Tuesday’s close. They had fallen by 1.3% on the average in the past two sessions.The rebound came as stocks from leisure to technology gained on expectations of steady earnings from US corporations for the first quarter of 2022.Equities also gained in contrast to the slump in commodities.Crude oil prices fell 5% Tuesday amid a selloff in global commodity markets after the International Monetary Fund slashed its world growth forecasts for 2022 and 2023, citing runaway fuel and food costs and other challenges from the Ukrainian crisis.At the close, the S&P 500 - which groups the top 500 US stocks - finished up 71 points, or 1.6%, at 4,462.The Nasdaq Composite - which houses the biggest technology names of the world, including Amazon, Apple, Netflix and Google - closed up 287 points, or 2.1%, at 13,620.The Dow, which lists travel, aviation and cross-industry value stocks, settled up 500 points, or 1.5%, at 34,911.

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

us stocks, wall street, russia, ukraine