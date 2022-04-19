https://sputniknews.com/20220419/violent-easter-weekend-in-america-and-democrats-expecting-disaster-in-midterms-1094874564.html

Violent Easter Weekend in America and Democrats Expecting "Disaster" in Midterms

Violent Easter Weekend in America and Democrats Expecting "Disaster" in Midterms

On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including the US running out of Javelin anti-tank missiles to send to Ukraine... 19.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-19T09:00+0000

2022-04-19T09:00+0000

2022-04-19T09:00+0000

sputnik radio

the backstory

tucker carlson

finland

progressive

reforms

cdc

nato

radio

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/13/1094874507_29:0:1273:700_1920x0_80_0_0_6eaeb39a9aeba2bded2dc4e063f05c8b.png

Violent Easter Weekend in America and Democrats Expecting "Disaster" in Midterms On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including the US running out of Javelin anti-tank missiles to send to Ukraine, and a Federal judge striking down CDC mask mandates in airports.

GUESTS:Mark Frost - Economist, Professor, Consultant, and Libertarian | Ruble, America Arming Ukraine, and Russia's History in WW2Michelle Esquenazi – Bail Bondswoman and Senior VP of NY State Bail Bondsman Association | NYC Crime, Media Portrayal of Criminals, and Bail Reform in New YorkIn the first hour, Lee and Carmine Sabia spoke with Mark Frost about the sanctions on Russia, gold in Russia, and American arrogance. Mark talked about his travels to Russia and understanding the culture of the Russian people. Mark spoke about the Western media encouraging war and Russia fighting against sanctions.In the second hour, Lee and Carmine Sabia spoke with Michelle Esquenazi about the NYPD, criminality, and tourism in New York City. Michelle discussed her warning for tourists visiting New York City and the Republican failures in New York state. Michelle spoke about criminals having awareness of bail reforms and Mayor Eric Adams's job performance on crime.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this programme are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

finland

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Lee Stranahan https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png

Lee Stranahan https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Lee Stranahan https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png

sputnik radio, the backstory, tucker carlson, finland, progressive, reforms, cdc, nato, аудио, radio