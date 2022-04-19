https://sputniknews.com/20220419/violent-easter-weekend-in-america-and-democrats-expecting-disaster-in-midterms-1094874564.html
Violent Easter Weekend in America and Democrats Expecting "Disaster" in Midterms
Violent Easter Weekend in America and Democrats Expecting "Disaster" in Midterms
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including the US running out of Javelin anti-tank missiles to send to Ukraine, and a Federal judge striking down CDC mask mandates in airports.
GUESTS:Mark Frost - Economist, Professor, Consultant, and Libertarian | Ruble, America Arming Ukraine, and Russia's History in WW2Michelle Esquenazi – Bail Bondswoman and Senior VP of NY State Bail Bondsman Association | NYC Crime, Media Portrayal of Criminals, and Bail Reform in New YorkIn the first hour, Lee and Carmine Sabia spoke with Mark Frost about the sanctions on Russia, gold in Russia, and American arrogance. Mark talked about his travels to Russia and understanding the culture of the Russian people. Mark spoke about the Western media encouraging war and Russia fighting against sanctions.In the second hour, Lee and Carmine Sabia spoke with Michelle Esquenazi about the NYPD, criminality, and tourism in New York City. Michelle discussed her warning for tourists visiting New York City and the Republican failures in New York state. Michelle spoke about criminals having awareness of bail reforms and Mayor Eric Adams's job performance on crime.
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including the US running out of Javelin anti-tank missiles to send to Ukraine, and a Federal judge striking down CDC mask mandates in airports.
Mark Frost - Economist, Professor, Consultant, and Libertarian | Ruble, America Arming Ukraine, and Russia's History in WW2
Michelle Esquenazi – Bail Bondswoman and Senior VP of NY State Bail Bondsman Association | NYC Crime, Media Portrayal of Criminals, and Bail Reform in New York
In the first hour, Lee and Carmine Sabia spoke with Mark Frost about the sanctions on Russia, gold in Russia, and American arrogance. Mark talked about his travels to Russia and understanding the culture of the Russian people. Mark spoke about the Western media encouraging war and Russia fighting against sanctions.
In the second hour, Lee and Carmine Sabia spoke with Michelle Esquenazi about the NYPD, criminality, and tourism in New York City. Michelle discussed her warning for tourists visiting New York City and the Republican failures in New York state. Michelle spoke about criminals having awareness of bail reforms and Mayor Eric Adams's job performance on crime.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this programme are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.