US Vice President Harris Announces Decision to Ban US Anti-Satellite Weapons Tests

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Vice President Kamala Harris announced the decision to ban US anti-satellite weapons tests. 19.04.2022, Sputnik International

Harris made the announcement during a visit to Vandenberg Space Force Base in the state of California.The Biden administration's decision to impose a ban is in part due to Russia's successful anti-satellite weapon system test in November 2021, when Moscow destroyed its old spacecraft Celina-D, US media reported earlier.Moscow said the test was not directed at anyone and was carried out in accordance with international law, including the 1967 Outer Space Treaty. It also said because of the satellite's location, the debris poses no threat to other spacecraft, including the International Space Station.

