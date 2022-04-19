International
US Vice President Harris Announces Decision to Ban US Anti-Satellite Weapons Tests
US Vice President Harris Announces Decision to Ban US Anti-Satellite Weapons Tests
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Vice President Kamala Harris announced the decision to ban US anti-satellite weapons tests.
Harris made the announcement during a visit to Vandenberg Space Force Base in the state of California.The Biden administration's decision to impose a ban is in part due to Russia's successful anti-satellite weapon system test in November 2021, when Moscow destroyed its old spacecraft Celina-D, US media reported earlier.Moscow said the test was not directed at anyone and was carried out in accordance with international law, including the 1967 Outer Space Treaty. It also said because of the satellite's location, the debris poses no threat to other spacecraft, including the International Space Station.
07:10 GMT 19.04.2022
An air-to-air left side view of an F-15 Eagle aircraft releasing an anti-satellite (ASAT) missile during a test on Sep. 13, 1985, at the Pacific Missile Test Range, CA
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Vice President Kamala Harris announced the decision to ban US anti-satellite weapons tests.
Harris made the announcement during a visit to Vandenberg Space Force Base in the state of California.
"A piece of space debris the size of a basketball, which travels at thousands of miles per hour, would destroy a satellite. Even a piece of debris as small as a grain of sand could cause serious damage. We have consistently condemned these tests," she said. "I am pleased to announce that as of today, the United States commits not to conduct destructive direct-ascent anti-satellite missile testing".
The Biden administration's decision to impose a ban is in part due to Russia's successful anti-satellite weapon system test in November 2021, when Moscow destroyed its old spacecraft Celina-D, US media reported earlier.
Moscow said the test was not directed at anyone and was carried out in accordance with international law, including the 1967 Outer Space Treaty. It also said because of the satellite's location, the debris poses no threat to other spacecraft, including the International Space Station.
