https://sputniknews.com/20220419/us-supreme-court-rules-121000-disputed-acres-on-mt-adams-part-of-yakama-nation-not-washington-1094894432.html

US Supreme Court Rules 121,000 Disputed Acres on Mt. Adams Part of Yakama Nation, Not Washington

US Supreme Court Rules 121,000 Disputed Acres on Mt. Adams Part of Yakama Nation, Not Washington

The US Supreme Court has settled a longstanding dispute between the US state of Washington and the Yakama Nation, finding that some 121,000 acres of land... 19.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-19T18:38+0000

2022-04-19T18:38+0000

2022-04-19T18:38+0000

native americans

us

washington state

treaty

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/13/1094894399_0:0:1499:844_1920x0_80_0_0_2d2e2b4df11db5ae3ee2007fc8195ebf.png

The high court ruled on Monday that Klickitat County had no claim to 121,465 acres of land included in what the Yakama Nation calls “Tract D,” a vast swath of territory along its southwestern frontier.The territory includes the eastern half of Mount Adams, a volcano that towers over the surrounding countryside and features prominently in the legends and annual life cycles of local Native American tribes, including the Yakama, who call it Pahto.“The Supreme Court’s decision once again validates the continuing strength of our Treaty rights under the United States Constitution,” Yakama Nation Tribal Council Chairman Delano Saluskin said in a news release. “The Yakama Nation will never compromise when our Treaty is at stake.”The decision comes amid a reversal in US federal government policy toward the 573 Native American and Alaskan Native nations recognised by Washington, of whose property the United States is a trustee, administered and managed by the Bureau of Indian Affairs.After US President Joe Biden took office in early 2021, he attempted to differentiate his term from that of Trump, issuing executive orders that reversed many Trump-era policies and nominating many people from minority groups to federal positions, including Black, Native, and LGBTQ people. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, a citizen of the Pueblo of Laguna, is the first Native American to serve in a presidential cabinet and a strong proponent of respecting treaty rights.However, problems remain, including the storage of nuclear waste at the Hanford Site, a shuttered US facility 20 miles from the Yakama Reservation that once produced plutonium for nuclear weapons. Radiation leakage is a regular occurrence, and the three counties around the Yakama reservation have seen high rates of a rare and fatal birth defect called anencephaly, in which a fetus' brain and skull fail to fully form, which is believed to be caused by irradiation.

us

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

native americans, us, washington state, treaty