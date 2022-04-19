https://sputniknews.com/20220419/us-senate-subcommittee-to-release-report-on-mistreatment-by-private-military-housing-contractors-1094895390.html

US Senate Subcommittee to Release Report on 'Mistreatment' by Private Military Housing Contractors

Nearly all homes on military installations in the US are owned and operated by private contractors, not the US government, thanks to a 1996 law intended to... 19.04.2022, Sputnik International

The top two members of the Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations, part of the Senate’s Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, said on Tuesday they planned to soon release their findings from months of probing reports of abuse of military families by the privately-owned contractors who operate base housing.“Service members represent the finest among us. They and their families make many sacrifices in service to this great nation,” Johnson added. “When stationed in US military installations, these men and women do not deserve to live in conditions that may damage the health and safety of themselves and their families.”An investigation in 2019 by Reuters blew the lid on the story, revealing widespread problems with fudged numbers and reports, lead contamination of water, pests, and toxic black mold. The situation gained the attention of federal lawmakers, who denounced the conduct.According to a recent report by the Government Accountability Office (GAO) congressional watchdog, 99% of homes on military installations in the US are owned and operated by private housing companies that contract with the Pentagon. The agency said it’s been hounding the Pentagon since 2018 to improve oversight of these companies, and while that oversight has improved, it seems many landlords have the military over a barrel and have simply refused to accept new terms in their contracts.Last December, one major housing provider, Balfour Beatty Communities LLC, pleaded guilty to a scheme to defraud the Pentagon by lying about improvements so it could pocket performance improvement incentive fees. The company agreed to pay more than $65 million in fines and restitution.After, the Department of the Navy, which includes the US Navy and US Marine Corps, began conducting health and safety inspections of more than 62,000 base houses on a schedule, departing from an early policy of conducting inspections only upon request.

